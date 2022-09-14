Consumer confidence sees steepest decline since early stages of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consumer confidence sees steepest decline since early stages of pandemic

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 12.02am
The survey was taken between August 1 and 31, before Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plan to freeze energy bills (PA)
The survey was taken between August 1 and 31, before Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plan to freeze energy bills (PA)

Confidence among UK consumers has fallen into negative territory for the first time since June 2020, according to a survey.

The Consumer Confidence Index from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) fell by 4.2 points in August from 103.0 to 98.8, the largest decline since the early stages of the pandemic.

It comes as inflation, largely driven by energy price rises, piles pressure on consumers ahead of winter.

(YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research)

Both household finance measures – for the last 30 days and the outlook for the next 12 months – dropped by 3.1 points and 10 points respectively.

Every other measure also saw worsening scores, including the outlook for house prices plummeting by 7.2 points to 124.9.

Perceptions of job security looking ahead fell from 120.9 to 118.5.

The survey was taken between August 1 and 31, before Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plan to freeze energy bills at £2,500 a year for a typical household.

Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting at Cebr, said: “Following a short-lived improvement in July, the 4.2-point fall in the Consumer Confidence Index in August represents the steepest decline since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and drags the headline index into overall pessimistic territory.

“The index was led lower by cratering sentiment regarding future household finances, as warnings about the upcoming increase to the energy price cap reached a climax in August.

(YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research)

“While the announcement of the energy price freeze by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to alleviate some of the most pressing concerns, weaker sentiment has spilled over into the other constituent metrics of the index.

“Most notably, consumers are more downbeat about the future value of their own home as rising mortgage rates are expected to trigger a price correction in the property market.”

Emma McInnes, global head of financial services at YouGov, said: “This latest dip in consumer confidence exemplifies a longer trend of sustained decline.

“In spite of July’s small uptick, this data from August sees our index score entering negative territory for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in June 2020.

“And, despite the fieldwork for this study taking place before Liz Truss took up office and announced her plan to freeze energy bills for the average household, it’s clear that the new Prime Minister is facing an uncommonly dour public mood, particularly in terms of personal finance.”

