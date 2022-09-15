Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.36pm
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)

London’s main markets tentatively rebounded on Thursday despite continued concerns over the economic outlook.

Traders are still prepared for major rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England but saw concerns cool briefly following significant drops in the previous two sessions.

Broadly robust jobless claims and retail figures in the US helped to keep sentiment steady.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 4.77 points, or 0.07%, at 7,282.07.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said trading benefited from a “relatively healthy” set of data points as investors prepare for rate hikes.

He said: “The sharp selling pressure seen at the beginning of the week has eased somewhat as traders await the next major move lower in anticipation of a potential 100-basis point hike from the Fed.”

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed and subdued session for markets in Europe today, with the FTSE 100 modestly outperforming due to some modest acquisition interest in the telecoms space, and outperformance from financials on the back of rising yields, with Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest all higher.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax declined 0.55% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.04% lower.

Across the Atlantic, the major markets slipped back after Wednesday’s optimistic finish to trading after another fall in jobless claims.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped back despite an increase in 12-month inflation expectations.

The pound was down 0.18% against the dollar at 1.147 and was 0.09% lower against the euro at 1.148 at the close.

In company news, THG shares plunged after the online retail firm slashed its sales outlook for the current year as it said customers are feeling the pressure of rising living costs.

The company reported a drop in profit for the first half of the year, but worried investors even further with a major downgrade to its outlook for the year.

Shares slipped by 9p to 40p as a result, representing a roughly 95% fall since the firm floated almost two years ago.

Vodafone shares lifted after reports that private equity firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are seeking to buy a stake in the Vantage Towers operation it spun off last year, and still holds an 82% stake in.

Vodafone was 2.12p higher at 109.24p while the Frankfurt-listed Vantage operation leapt by around 12% for the day.

Wickes has built significant gains after the DIY retailer and builders’ merchants said it was positive about consumer demand amid a surge in demand for home insulation. Shares finished 11p higher at 126.6p.

The price of oil took a step back once again over demand concerns, following warnings from the IEA that demand growth could slow to a halt in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brent crude oil decreased by 3.58% to 90.73 US dollars (£79.07) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 36.2p at 843.6p, Pershing Square, up 90p at 2,860p, Admiral, up 64p at 2,262p, Lloyds, up 1.16p at 47.62p and Rolls-Royce, up 1.7p at 76.86p.

The biggest fallers in the index were Dechra, down 190p at 3,088p, Tesco, down 13.3p at 232p, Howden Joinery, down 30.6p at 569.4p, Severn Trent, down 141p at 2,645p, and Bunzl, down 146p at 2,751p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

More than half of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Living Wage Foundation said they have used a food bank over the past year, with many paying more visits in recent months (Luciana Guerra/PA)
‘Low-paid workers facing worst-ever financial crisis’
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London to see the Queen lying in state (Ian West/PA)
London hospitality businesses see surge in demand from funeral visitors
Niki Caira in her back garden with the new build development in the background.
Fife Council finds controversial new-build is too close to neighbour - but nothing will…
0
Lee Kerr and Glen Fettes, of F&K Hair Lounge.
Perth hair salon 'gobsmacked' after being named best in Scotland
0
A view of Clarence House (Nick Ansell/PA)
Union urges head of staff at King’s former household to halt redundancy plans
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver the mini-budget setting out details of help for households and business amid the cost-of-living crisis next Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Kwarteng to deliver mini-budget next Friday
(Dzmitry Kliapitski/Alamy/PA)
Adobe buying Figma in £17.4 billion cash-and-stock deal
THG shares dipped on Thursday following the company’s update (Steven Paston/PA)
THG slashes outlook as living costs weigh on customers
Microsoft’s proposed takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard is to face an in-depth investigation (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
In-depth competition probe launched into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal
Wickes said sales of home insulation products have boomed (Wickes/PA)
Wickes sales lift as demand surges for home insulation

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0