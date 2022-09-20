Third of high street firms miss business rates relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Third of high street firms miss business rates relief

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 1.35am
Pedestrians walking past an empty shop units (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Pedestrians walking past an empty shop units (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The Government failed to support a third of high street businesses in England promised a discount on their business rates bills, according to new data.

Property specialists at Gerald Eve found that just 272,000 out of a promised 400,000 retailers, leisure and hospitality venues were able to claim a 50% discount on the commercial property tax announced at the last budget.

It comes as the industry experts warn that businesses could face a crippling £4.7 billion total increase in business rates next year without action.

The data comes from Freedom of Information requests to councils in England, asking them how many businesses in their area benefitted from the rates relief.

The business rates relief was handed to companies in sectors heavily impacted by pandemic closures to aid the recovery of the high street.

It means 128,000 missed out and has led to calls on the Government to ensure that any new support for businesses at the upcoming mini-budget is properly targeted.

The principal reason why only two-thirds of businesses have been able to access the 50% discount is that the former Chancellor placed a cap of £110,000 on the amount that each business can receive, rather than each property.

This means that retailers and hospitality operators with multiple sites cannot benefit other than for their first few properties.

UKHospitality is among industry bodies to call for a further business rates holiday as well as a VAT cut to help firms facing mammoth cost inflation and waning consumer sentiment in the update due on Friday.

Gerald Eve also called on the Government to extend the 50% discount next year to support businesses.

Without extending the support, retailers and the leisure and hospitality sectors – which were hardest hit from the Covid-19 pandemic – can expect their business rates bills to soar by £1.7 billion.

This is in addition to rates going up by the CPI inflation level for September, which economists predict could be around 10%, potentially adding a further £3 billion to the £30 billion tax.

Jerry Schurder, business rates policy lead at Gerald Eve, said: “The new Chancellor must avoid the mistakes of his predecessor when he announces support for businesses on Friday.

“Naturally, a lot of the attention will be on support for sky-high energy bills but there will be little point if those same firms see their business rates soar.

“In the 2019 manifesto, the Conservatives promised a fundamental review of rates and a reduction in the burden on the retail sector, but three years later, as good as nothing has been delivered.

“The new Prime Minister told businesses she wanted to intervene in reforming rates. Now she must deliver.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Sportswear giant JD Sports revealed its pre-tax profits have tumbled as bosses cautioned over inflation and supply chain disruption affecting trading over the rest of the year (JD Sports/ PA)
JD Sports sees profits plunge and cautions over inflation and supply chain woes
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.
Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy
0
A woman cycles past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
The number of real living wage employers has more than doubled in the past two years (Alamy/PA)
New pay rates announced for voluntary ‘real living wage’
The letter said cutting preventable illness caused by junk food would be crucial in tackling the NHS backlog (Alamy/PA)
70 health organisations urge Government not to abandon anti-obesity measures
Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban –…
A charity fears an increase in harmful gambling among women owing to the cost-of-living crisis (Alamy/PA)
Fears for increase in harmful gambling among women as cost of living bites

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks