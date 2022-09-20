Mike Ashley to step down from Frasers board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Ashley to step down from Frasers board

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 8.15am Updated: September 20 2022, 11.03am
Mike Ashley is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month (PA)
Mike Ashley is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month (PA)

Mike Ashley is to step down from the board of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month, 40 years after founding the retail empire.

The billionaire retail tycoon will step down as a director after the group’s annual shareholder meeting on October 19, although he remains the controlling shareholder and will continue to act as an adviser to the board and senior management.

The former Newcastle United owner had already handed over the reins to new chief executive Michael Murray in May, when he stepped back into an executive director role.

Mr Murray, the founder’s son-in-law, was promoted to the position after leading Frasers’ “elevation strategy” as the firm has sought to grow its premium division.

But Mr Ashley has remained closely involved in the firm’s management and is still the group’s biggest shareholder with a stake of nearly 70%.

He said he remained “100% committed” to backing the group and will stump up £100 million in financing to show his “continuing strong support”, with the cash lent on the same commercial terms as its existing borrowing facilities.

Mr Ashley said: “It is clear that the group has the right leadership and strategy in place and I feel very confident passing the baton to Michael and his team.

“Although I am stepping down from the board, I remain 100% committed to supporting Frasers and Michael’s plans and ambitions, and I look forward to helping the team as and when they require me.

“My commitment and support as a Frasers’ shareholder is as strong as ever.”

Sports Direct store
Mike Ashley launched Sports Direct in 1982 (PA)

Mr Murray added: “Mike has built an incredible business over the past 40 years and, on behalf of the board and the group, I want to thank him for all he has done.

“With our new strategy and leadership team, we are driving this business forward at pace and we are all excited for the future.”

Mr Ashley opened his first sports shop in 1982, which later became Sports Direct before the name was changed to Frasers Group after buying the House of Frasers department store in 2018.

It has since gone on to snap up a raft of retail high street brands, including Game, Evans Cycles, Jack Wills and Flannels.

Frasers rejoined the FTSE 100 Index last month following its exit from the top flight of shares six years ago.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said Mr Ashley’s move to step down was a “seismic moment” for Frasers.

He said: “Ashley has been so synonymous, for both good and bad, with the retail empire which has grown out of the Sports Direct brand that his departure, even if he will remain a major shareholder and adviser to the company, is a big shock.

“He may have divided opinion in the City, but his entrepreneurial skills still helped take the business from a single store in Maidenhead to one of the UK’s largest retailers.

“Without him on the board Frasers may have a bit of an identity crisis.”

“A lot will fall on the shoulders of the current CEO and Ashley’s son-in-law, Michael Murray, which shows that Ashley is literally keeping the leadership of the business he built in the family,” he added.

