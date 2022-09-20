Kingfisher sees profits slide 30% following pandemic DIY boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kingfisher sees profits slide 30% following pandemic DIY boom

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 8.31am Updated: September 20 2022, 10.19am
B&Q-owner Kingfisher has reported a 30% drop in profits as the company battled higher prices for raw materials and energy and sales slowed following the pandemic DIY boom (Paul Faith/PA)
B&Q-owner Kingfisher has reported a 30% drop in profits as the company battled higher prices for raw materials and energy and sales slowed following the pandemic DIY boom (Paul Faith/PA)

B&Q owner Kingfisher has reported a 30% drop in profits as the company battled higher prices for raw materials and energy and sales slowed following the pandemic DIY boom.

Shares in the DIY giant fell by more than 5% on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to the company results.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said its adjusted pre-tax profits plummeted by 29.5% to £472 million in the first half of the year compared with £669 million a year ago.

The DIY giant brought in £6.8 billion in sales in the six months to July 31, a 4.1% fall from the £7.1 billion reported in the same period last year, but in line with analysts’ expectations.

Kingfisher said it felt the impact of raw materials such as metal and plastic becoming more costly, as well as ongoing global supply chain disruption caused by higher demand, congestion at ports and the impact of Covid lockdowns.

The group warned that it expects inflation pressures to persist in the second half of the year even though raw material prices have dropped from recent highs and freight costs have slowed since January.

This is because of the time lag between ordering more expensive products and subsequently selling them, the group said.

The firm, which employs around 80,000 staff across eight countries, noted resilient sales across outdoor and ‘big-ticket’ items despite many households feeling their wages squeezed by rising living costs.

Kingfisher said sales were exceptionally higher in 2021 following a boom in the popularity of home improvements coinciding with Covid lockdowns.

Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher’s chief executive, said: “Kingfisher has delivered a very resilient first half of sales.

“While facing very strong comparatives from the prior year as well as a more challenging environment, like-for-like sales were 16.6% ahead of pre-pandemic levels with a sequential improvement from the first quarter to the second quarter.

“Looking to the months ahead, although trading in the year to date has been in line with our expectations, we remain vigilant against the more uncertain economic outlook for the second half.

“We are therefore focused on delivering value to our customers at a time when they need it most.”

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Kingfisher is swimming against a strong tide of tough comparatives and a deteriorating economic outlook, although over a longer term view progress is still being made.

“Despite an initial bounce in early trade, the share price reaction is a clear indication of the decision investors have made, with the price having fallen by 33% over the last year, as compared to a gain of 4.8% for the wider FTSE 100.

“Nor does the pressure ease on what could be an extremely challenging outlook as economic conditions continue to deteriorate – the market consensus of the shares as a sell suggests not only a tough time to come, but also perhaps better prospects elsewhere.”

