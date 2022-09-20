Tui sees further costs from airport chaos but cheers ongoing bookings recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tui sees further costs from airport chaos but cheers ongoing bookings recovery

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 9.13am
Holiday giant Tui Group said bookings continue to rebound (PA)
Holiday giant Tui Group said bookings continue to rebound (PA)

Holiday giant Tui Group has said it was hit by further costs of the summer flight chaos at airports in its final quarter, but said the disruption has eased and bookings continue to rebound.

The group said while there remained some issues at airports, these had improved throughout the three months to the end of September.

It revealed last month that the airport disruption, which led to widespread flight cancellations and
lengthy delays across the industry, had cost it 75 million euros (£66 million) in the three months to the end of June.

Tui did not give a figure for the hit in its final quarter, except to say that “flight disruption costs remain at elevated levels but continued to improve through the fourth quarter”.

The firm also added that its markets and airlines arm remained “significantly profitable” despite the airport woes.

It stuck by its guidance for the group to return to underlying profit over the full year, with winter bookings at 78% of pre-pandemic levels.

Bookings have rebounded to 81% of pre-Covid levels for November and December, it said.

Average selling prices are 26% higher for holidays over the winter season, which marks a further pick up from the 18% price increase over the summer versus 2019.

It has seen UK bookings bounce back “well above” levels seen before the pandemic struck, while overall demand across the group was 91% of 2019.

Tui said the trend for holidaymakers to spend more on their holidays should help shield it from the current cost hikes.

Tui plane
Tui said the Canaries, the Balearics, Greece and Turkey continue to be popular holiday destinations (PA)

Chief executive Fritz Joussen and chief financial officer and incoming boss Sebastian Ebel said: “The trend has been towards higher value or longer holidays with a higher overall holiday budget.

“This is encouraging and shows the current importance of holidays and travel experiences in the post-Corona era.”

Its update showed summer bookings in the UK by number were 4% above 2019 levels.

The Canaries, the Balearics, Greece and Turkey continue to be popular holiday destinations, it added.

It said: “We are pleased to see flight disruption, predominately experienced in the UK throughout May and June, improve through the fourth quarter, although still at elevated levels.”

Airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick told airlines to cut their flight schedules following scenes of chaos as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.

Holidaymakers suffered flight delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.

Tui said last month it would be seeking compensation from airports for the disruption and cost hit.

