Major event set to be affected as fresh rail strikes are confirmed for October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Major event set to be affected as fresh rail strikes are confirmed for October

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.25am Updated: September 20 2022, 12.23pm
Empty platforms at King’s Cross railway station in London (PA)
Empty platforms at King’s Cross railway station in London (PA)

A rail union has confirmed that train drivers at 12 companies will stage fresh strikes next month, continuing the industrial unrest that has hit several sectors this summer.

Members of Aslef will walk out on October 1 and 5, which will affect travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

A strike planned for last week was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

Aslef said it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union – but the train companies have been determined to force our hand.

“They are telling train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut. With inflation now running at 12.3% – and set, it is said, to go higher – these companies are saying that drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less.

“The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny. It is outrageous that they expect us to put up with a real-terms pay cut for a third year in a row.

“That’s why we are going on strike – to persuade the companies to be sensible, to do the right thing, and come and negotiate properly with us, not to run up and say, ‘Our hands are tied and the Government will not allow us to offer you an increase’.

“Train drivers kept Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and we deserve to be treated better than this.

“That’s why we are calling on the companies – which are making big profits and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a pay offer to our members to keep up with the rise in the cost of living.”

Aslef members at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains will be involved in the new strikes.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “These strikes will once again hugely inconvenience the very passengers the industry needs to support its recovery from the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“They range from those left out of pocket because they can’t get to work, to people missing vital appointments and to thousands of London marathon participants, who, after months of training, will have their journeys to London disrupted at the weekend.

“The strikes are not in the long-term interests of rail workers or building a sustainable rail industry. We want to give our people a pay rise, but without the reforms we are proposing, we simply cannot deliver pay increases.

“Revenue is still around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, no business can survive that scale of upheaval without implementing change.

“The actions of union leaders have very real consequences: every strike day takes more money out of their members’ pockets.

“We want to see the industry and its people thrive – we are asking the unions’ leadership to do the right thing, call off these damaging strikes and work with us to make that happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Sportswear giant JD Sports revealed its pre-tax profits have tumbled as bosses cautioned over inflation and supply chain disruption affecting trading over the rest of the year (JD Sports/ PA)
JD Sports sees profits plunge and cautions over inflation and supply chain woes
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Peter Vardy Carz at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, off Kingsway, Dundee.
Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy
0
A woman cycles past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in the City of London. The central bank is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike
Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
The number of real living wage employers has more than doubled in the past two years (Alamy/PA)
New pay rates announced for voluntary ‘real living wage’
The letter said cutting preventable illness caused by junk food would be crucial in tackling the NHS backlog (Alamy/PA)
70 health organisations urge Government not to abandon anti-obesity measures
Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban –…
A charity fears an increase in harmful gambling among women owing to the cost-of-living crisis (Alamy/PA)
Fears for increase in harmful gambling among women as cost of living bites

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks