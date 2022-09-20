Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 11.19am
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Allwyn has been formally awarded the next contract to run the National Lottery after rivals dropped their appeals.

The Gambling Commission confirmed on Tuesday that Allwyn Entertainment, which runs lotteries in Austria, the Czech Republic and Greece, will gain the latest National Lottery licence from February 2024.

In March, the regulator first announced that it would hand the licence to Allwyn, ditching Camelot after 30 years.

Camelot launched legal proceedings a month later challenging the decision, claiming the commission got the decision “badly wrong”.

The commission asked the High Court to overturn the automatic stay-put order on the handover due to the legal case, warning of the disruption it could cause to the lottery.

In late June, the court agreed to lift the suspension preventing it from beginning the licence transfer, but this was then appealed against by Camelot.

However, earlier this month, Camelot and rival IGT confirmed they dropped their action through the Court of Appeal.

The Gambling Commission said it can therefore now “commence the transaction”.

“We are pleased to have officially awarded the fourth licence to Allwyn following a highly successful competition and the court’s decision to lift the suspension on the award process,” commented Andrew Rhodes, chief executive officer of the Gambling Commission.

“We now look forward to working with all parties to ensure a smooth and efficient handover.”

Allwyn has said it hopes to more-than-double the amount of money allocated for good causes after confirmation it has officially been awarded the next National Lottery licence.

Justin King, chairman of Allwyn, said: “Today’s award formally marks a fresh start for the National Lottery.

“We have exciting plans for this important and cherished institution, crucially raising even more proceeds for good causes across the country, improving the player experience through the latest technology and ensuring safe participation.

“Everyone at Allwyn is ready to meet the challenge of working under a shortened timeframe for transition.

“We look forward to working closely with Camelot’s team over the coming months to ensure the lottery is in its best ever shape when we take the reins in February 2024.”

