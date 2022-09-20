Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 12.13pm
(John Nguyen/PA)
(John Nguyen/PA)

Shares in Moonpig have dived after the business said it is prioritising sales of greeting cards as it seeks safer revenues during tough economic conditions.

Investors were worried, despite the business saying it was performing “in line with our expectations” and reiterating guidance for the full year.

The markets focused on one line which showed that Moonpig is favouring greeting cards. Add-on purchases like small gifts and chocolates had been seen as a good way to grow beyond cards.

“In the current economic environment, we have prioritised greeting card sales, which have a demonstrable track record of being resilient across the cycle, and we intend to continue this focus for the remainder of the 2023 financial year,” Moonpig said.

“The decision to prioritise cards over other product ranges also seems to have knocked investor confidence, given that add-on purchases and expanded product ranges were considered to be big drivers for growth,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“But it seems Moonpig is battening down the hatches and focusing on its more resilient lines to try and cope with the clouded outlook ahead.”

Shares fell more than 10% after the news.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “While it is sticking with existing guidance for now, news it is retrenching to focus on card sales – rather than the little extras like chocolates and gifts which provide useful ancillary revenue – and a return to the seasonality seen pre-Covid aren’t messages engineered to enthuse shareholders.”

The business said it expects between 58% and 60% of its revenue to come in the second half of the financial year.

But Ms Streeter said this could be “wishful thinking” after months of lower sales.

“Many more shoppers are expected to tighten their purse strings over the coming months and search for bargains as household bills mount,” she said.

“Scouting for cheaper cards and gifts are likely to be a priority for many people, rather than splashing the cash on personalised items.”

Moonpig said the average value of an order has increased year-on-year.

Chief executive Nickyl Raithatha said: “Moonpig Group’s trading remains resilient and we are confident that full year revenue will be approximately double the level achieved three years ago.

“Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, our continued performance reflects the strength of our data-led business model and the long term opportunities in our markets.”

