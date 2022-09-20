Pub firm Fuller’s set for £10m energy bill hike without Government help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pub firm Fuller’s set for £10m energy bill hike without Government help

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 1.55pm
Fuller’s has said its energy bills will jump £10 million without Government support (Alamy/PA)
Fuller’s has said its energy bills will jump £10 million without Government support (Alamy/PA)

Pub group Fuller’s has said its gas and electricity bill will soar by £10 million without Government support, as firms await details of a package set to be unveiled this week.

The group, which owns 385 pubs, said it expects the energy bill to more-than-double from £8 million to £18 million for this year.

“Businesses across the hospitality sector are experiencing unsustainable increases in energy costs,” chief executive Simon Emeny said.

“Despite having proactively purchased forward contracts to limit the impact on Fuller’s, we will see significant increases this year and do urge the Government to provide much-needed clarity on its proposed support package so that we can plan accordingly.”

The company told shareholders it has seen “good progress implementing a number of initiatives” to help reduce its energy bills and mitigate cost increases.

It came as the hospitality firm revealed it saw like-for-like sales increase by 21% over the 25 weeks to September 17 compared with the same period last year.

Nevertheless, the firm said it recognised cost pressures facing its own customers.

Mr Emeny added: “While sales continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we are conscious that consumers face increasingly challenging times ahead.

“We are looking forward to the forthcoming World Cup and our first restriction-free Christmas for three years.

“The future may present more obstacles to navigate, but Fuller’s is a long-term company with a clear vision and the people, properties, and financial fire power to deliver consistent returns in the long term.”

Shares in Fuller’s dipped by 3.1% to 492.1p on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
FTSE slips lower as interest rate rise fears hit housing stocks
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Camusericht Lodge features an indoor swimming pool.
Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Tayside and Fife
0
The RMT also said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on October 1 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Travel disruption expected as fresh rail strikes confirmed for October
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. The retail veteran has said he will step down from the board of his Frasers retail empire next month (Owen Humphrys/PA)
Mike Ashley: Who is the controversial retail magnate?
Liz Truss has said soaring energy bills are a ‘price worth paying’ to secure the UK’s ‘long-term security’ as the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine causes costs to spike (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liz Truss: Rising power bills are ‘price worth paying’ for long-term UK security
(John Nguyen/PA)
Moonpig shares drop as business focuses on card sales
Allwyn has been confirmed as the next licence-holder for the National Lottery after rivals dropped appeals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allwyn formally secures National Lottery licence after appeals dropped

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0