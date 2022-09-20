August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.25pm
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

August saw the highest number of insolvencies this year as nearly 100 companies went into administration amid worsening financial pressures.

Businesses have been grappling with higher costs and steeper energy bills in recent months, worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February.

New analysis showed that 99 companies went into administration in August, a 41% increase compared with the same month last year.

It brings the total number of companies going bust to 522 since the beginning of the year, according to analysis by global risk and financial advisory company Kroll.

The construction sector has seen the highest number of insolvencies this year, with 87 companies handing over the reins to an administrator.

Among the construction firms that collapsed in August was Yorkshire-based Harris CM, which blamed spiralling raw material costs in particular for its demise.

It comes as construction giants have reported soaring costs of raw materials such as cement and steel and higher staff pay as the sector continues to face critical labour shortages.

And as a heavy energy user, the industry is especially exposed to energy price rises which are putting further pressure on margins, economists have said.

The Government has pledged to provide energy bills support after small business groups warned over heavy debts that could lead to a surge in closures this autumn.

Details of the multibillion-pound support package are expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, with businesses set to receive at least six months of financial support.

More hospitality businesses could also avoid collapse in the coming months as the energy price freeze for consumers is set to give households more spending power, Kroll said.

David Fleming, UK head of restructuring at Kroll, said: “As conditions grow harder for businesses to thrive, the economic health of the UK companies will be monitored closely to assess the impact on consumers and the economy.

“Despite this, we still expect to see a lower number of administrations than originally envisaged this year due to the continued support afforded to businesses through Covid loans, rate reliefs, and support from creditors.

“The increase in the number of businesses across retail and leisure and hospitality entering administration might indicate a slowdown in consumer spending confidence, however the new energy price cap may encourage renewed growth which could see these numbers begin to slow.”

The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added, which averaged 119 a month by August 2021.

