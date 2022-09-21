Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 7.03am
Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, a survey from Starling Bank suggests (Tim Goode/PA)

Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, research suggests.

Around one in five (20.2%) under-35s are doing this, compared with 14.5% of over-55s, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK in September found.

Young adults are also around twice as likely as over-55s to say they are using credit cards to help get them through the cost-of-living crisis and that they feel stressed about budgeting.

Around one in seven (14.8%) under-35s said they are using credit cards to help, compared with around one in 14 (7.2%) over-55s, according to the research from Starling Bank.

Nearly half (45.2%) of under-35s feel anxious or stressed about budgeting, compared with approaching a quarter (22.9%) of over-55s.

More than a quarter of young adults (27%) are putting major purchases such as a car or home renovations on hold and a similar proportion (26%) are postponing holidays, the survey found.

While most people are being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, the findings suggest that it is more acute for younger people. Among those respondents who regularly set a personal budget, they typically go over by £92 a month, compared with £108 for those under 35 and £64 for the over 55s.

Starling Bank has launched a free budget planner online tool, to help people identify and understand their monthly outgoings.

Helen Bierton, chief banking officer at Starling Bank said: “The cost-of-living crisis is forcing us all to look at our personal and household finances more closely, and it’s clear that young adults are trying to cushion themselves by taking a proactive approach to money management through the sacrifices and financial choices they are making.

“Yet when it comes to budgeting, our research tells us that it’s the missing detail in everyday spending that often results in unexpected costs that are more difficult to plan for.

“We’ve created a tool that can help identify all outgoings to avoid expenses like loved ones birthdays or insurance renewals coming in as an unpleasant surprise.”

