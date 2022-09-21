JD Sports to pay £5.5m to departed boss Peter Cowgill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

JD Sports to pay £5.5m to departed boss Peter Cowgill

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 9.31am
JD Sports has agreed to pay £5.5 million to former boss Peter Cowgill after he stepped down from the sportswear giant in May (Nick Ansell/ PA)
JD Sports has agreed to pay £5.5 million to former boss Peter Cowgill after he stepped down from the sportswear giant in May (Nick Ansell/ PA)

JD Sports has agreed to pay £5.5 million to former boss Peter Cowgill after he stepped down from the sportswear giant in May.

The long-serving executive chairman announced his departure after the retailer was slapped with a £4.3 million fine for sharing commercially sensitive information with Footasylum, the rival it was seeking to buy for £90 million.

JD said on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Mr Cowgill regarding his departure from the business.

The former boss will take home £3.5 million as part of an exit agreement preventing him from taking up a new job at a competitor company or advising similar brands.

He will also receive £2 million for giving his support and insight to the new chief executive, former B&Q executive Regis Schultz, and chairman, Andy Higginson, over an agreed three-year consultancy period.

Mr Cowgill will be expected to provide “ongoing access to his unparalleled knowledge and experience” in leading JD as part of the exit deal, the firm said.

The businessman has also been paid his salary and contractual benefits and will be eligible for an annual bonus on a pro rata basis up to May 25.

peter-cowgill
Peter Cowgill stepped down from JD Sports after it was fined by competition regulators (JD/PA)

Andy Higginson said: “Peter has hugely valuable experience built over 18 years which we do not want to lose and both Regis and I are delighted to be able to benefit from his considerable talent and advice.

“This caps off what, by any measure, has been a remarkable period of executive leadership by Peter who has been such a core part of the business’s incredible success story to date.

“We are pleased to have settled the terms of his departure and more importantly, to have secured a seamless handover and access to his decades of experience, whilst best protecting our commercial interests.”

In August, JD took a £50 million loss in selling Footasylum after being ordered to offload the brand by the UK’s competition watchdog.

JD is listed on the FTSE 100 and has a market valuation of more than £12 billion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(Zac Goodwin/PA)
Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website
Help has been announced for businesses facing soaring energy bills (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government to pick up half the tab for business energy bills
Aslef members at a picket line at Kings Cross station in London last month. More strikes are set to be held (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month
(Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Software firm Aveva agrees to £9.5bn full buyout by France’s Schneider
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Dusseldorf (dpa via AP)
Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, a survey from Starling Bank suggests (Tim Goode/PA)
Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise
Kris Miller, Courier, 28/10/13. Picture today shows the continuing demolition of the old Hilton hotel on Dundee waterfront.
In pictures: The rise and fall of Dundee's waterfront Stakis Hotel and Casino
0
Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller.
Fife gin firm Eden Mill admits 'excitement' of Gordon Ramsay partnership led to advert…
0
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes

More from The Courier

The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home
0
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
An acrobat practices the aerial performance at Dundee Botanic Garden.
Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light…
0