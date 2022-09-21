Tenpin Bowling owner scores a strike on surging sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tenpin Bowling owner scores a strike on surging sales

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 11.47am
The company behind Tenpin Bowling has seen a surge in sales since before the pandemic as it claims bowling remains an “affordable treat” for people throughout the cost-of-living crisis (Mike Egerton/ PA)
The company behind Tenpin Bowling has said sales have surged against pre-pandemic levels as it claims bowling remains an "affordable treat" for people throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

The company behind Tenpin Bowling has said sales have surged against pre-pandemic levels as it claims bowling remains an “affordable treat” for people throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

Ten Entertainment, which owns 48 bowling and family entertainment centres across the UK, said it made £63 million in the first half of the year, an increase of 46% from the same period 2019.

Sales were driven up with the average spend of visitors increasing by 7.4% as bowlers splashed out more money on food, drink and other games while at the alleys.

Footfall also grew by more than a third despite the hot summer typically driving people away from indoor activities, the company said.

The group, which employs around 1,500 staff, posted £18.3 million in pre-tax profits after swinging to a loss in 2021 when it was forced to shut its centres during Covid lockdowns.

It said it has become more profitable despite significant inflation pushing up its operating costs, including wages going up by 9% since 2019.

The entertainment firm also acknowledged the impact that rising living costs could have on consumers who are increasingly seeing their wages squeezed against higher prices.

Ten Entrainment said the “value” of its venues has allowed the firm to “buck the trend” of many other hospitality and leisure firms that have seen sales fall since 2019.

The business therefore has stuck to its full-year profit outlook and said it expects modest sales growth in 2023.

Graham Blackwell, chief executive of Ten Entertainment, said: “Our sales growth is, and remains, very strong against 2019 and we have consolidated and built upon the gains we made last year.

“We now have net cash and have resumed our dividend payments while maintaining our focus on investing in the customer experience to continue our growth.

“We have bucked the trend of many other businesses in hospitality and leisure and our value for money customer proposition is well positioned to continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Shares in Ten Entertainment were up by more than 5% on Wednesday morning.

