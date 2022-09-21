‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban – charity

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.05am
Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of ivory items remain on sale in the UK despite a near total ban on its trade having been in effect for months, a charity has found.

The import, export and dealing of elephant ivory items of all ages – not only those produced after a certain date – became illegal in June, unless they have been registered or have an exemption certificate.

Wildlife charity Born Free said it had identified hundreds of ivory items still being sold online, as well as an increase in the sale of ivory from hippos and other threatened species not protected by the new legislation.

In a single month, researchers discovered more than 600 ivory listings with a total guide price of £1.2 million on just three online sales sites.

While the figures suggested the new Ivory Act had successfully reduced the volume of elephant ivory being traded online, almost half of the listings were thought to be illegal.

Researchers also found significantly more items – 353 compared with 277 before the ban – were now being listed “covertly” as “bone”.

Born Free is calling on the Government to strengthen enforcement of the Ivory Act to encourage greater compliance among traders.

It also wants hippo ivory, and ivory from other species such as warthog, included within the Act to give the species the same protection as elephants.

Elephants are commonly targeted for their tusks and the demand for ivory is known to contribute to poaching, driving a decline in populations.

The number of elephants free in the wild has declined by almost a third, with the savanna elephant population plummeting by around 30% – equal to 144,000 elephants – across 15 African countries between 2007 and 2014.

It is estimated that around 20,000 elephants are also still being slaughtered annually because of the global demand for ivory.

Frankie Osuch, Born Free’s policy support officer and author of the report, said: “It’s encouraging to see that many sellers appear willing to comply with the new Ivory Act as well-enforced ivory bans are crucial for protecting wild elephants.

“However, it’s frustrating to see that some auction houses and private dealers are instead choosing to find ways to evade detection on platforms so that they can illegally continue selling ivory online.

“It’s crucial that both the Government and e-commerce websites take action to ensure that any continuing ivory trade at least complies with the law.”

The Government launched a digital ivory service earlier this year, allowing those who own ivory to register or apply for an exemption certificate.

People need to register or certify items only for the purposes of dealing in exempt items containing ivory. Those who own but are not planning to sell their ivory items do not need to register or certify them.

The Government is also considering extending the Ivory Act to other ivory-bearing species and will publish the response to its consultation later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Mortgage borrowers whose deal directly tracks the base rate will see their payments increase by around £49 per month on average, adding up to nearly £600 annually, as a result of Thursday’s Bank of England base rate hike (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers
Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere will become the chief executive of Daily Mail group after taking the publisher private at the end of last year (Finnbarr Webster/ PA)
Lord Rothermere to take over as chief executive of Daily Mail owner
The Bank of England, in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman
The IFS has said that the mini-budget looked set to be the biggest tax giveaway for more than 30 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
Jacob Rees-Mogg (House of Commons/PA)
Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers
Communication Workers Union strike outside BT offices in Kingston upon Thames in August (Alamy)
999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach
(Jacob King/PA)
Households get notice of vastly increased energy bills days before payment due

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Aberfeldy Courier Opinion Picture shows; Aberfeldy square. Aberfeldy. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community
0

Editor's Picks