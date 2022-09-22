Sainsbury’s agrees £500m sale and leaseback deal for 18 stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sainsbury’s agrees £500m sale and leaseback deal for 18 stores

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 9.01am
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has agreed a £500 million deal to sell 18 stores to a London-listed real estate investor and then lease them back (PA)
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has agreed a £500 million deal to sell 18 stores to a London-listed real estate investor and then lease them back.

Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it has exchanged contracts for the store portfolio, but that completion of the deal is dependent on it securing an equity fundraising.

LXi is in discussions with investors over a possible share sale, as well as taking on new debt, to finance the purchase.

The agreement will see Sainsbury’s sell the stores, which are prime sites located across the south of England, to LXi and then rent them back.

Sainsbury’s also said on Wednesday it had separately reached agreement on the price it will pay to fully buy out 21 stores from the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles.

The grocer said the cash from the proposed sale and leaseback with LXi REIT would be used to part-fund the Highbury and Dragon deal.

Sainsbury’s has held a 49% stake in the Highbury and Dragon sites since they were set up in 2000.

The retailer said on Wednesday that both deals “would result in a broadly unchanged proportion of leasehold and freehold Sainsbury’s supermarkets, with ownership and lease structures better reflecting current market conditions and our priorities”.

The moves also come as retailers look to bolster their balance sheets, in particular as they battle to keep a lid on price hikes in the face of soaring inflation while protecting their profit margins.

The sale and leaseback deal with LXi follows some months after it first emerged that Sainsbury’s was looking to sell the sites, and a number of other suitors are understood to have been interested.

