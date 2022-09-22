Railway cleaners to go on strike amid growing industrial unrest By Press Association September 22 2022, 9.59am An Avanti West Coast train at Birmingham International Station (Martin Keena/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Railway cleaners are to go on strike in a dispute over pay, adding to the wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by contractors to clean Avanti West Coast trains will walk out for 24 hours on Friday. Atalian Servest runs the contract, paying cleaners £9.90 an hour and no company sick pay, said the RMT. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Cleaners have rightly been hailed as heroes and key workers during the Covid pandemic. “Yet our members are languishing on poverty wages while the company they work for rakes in the revenues for shareholders. “RMT is calling time on all cleaning contractors who exploit their staff, and we are stepping up to the plate to take firm action in defence of these key railway workers.” RMT members at train companies and Network Rail as well as train drivers in Aslef will strike on October 1 in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions. Aslef members will also strike on October 5. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Interest rate jump ‘will add nearly £600 per year on average to some mortgages’ Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers Lord Rothermere to take over as chief executive of Daily Mail owner UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008 Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists Lidl increases pay rates for all store and warehouse workers 999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach Households get notice of vastly increased energy bills days before payment due More from The Courier Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community 0 Editor's Picks Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered volley of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans