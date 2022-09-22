Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.04am
Some 19% of those surveyed said they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare (PA)
Some 19% of those surveyed said they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare (PA)

A quarter of cooks say they are now less likely to prepare a Sunday roast and nearly a fifth say they will no longer use their oven at all as they respond to the cost-of-living crisis, a survey suggests.

Soaring energy costs appear to already be influencing kitchen habits, with 23% of cooks saying they use the oven and hob less and 21% increasingly turning to the microwave, according to an annual survey by BBC Good Food.

Nearly a fifth (19%) say they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare.

Some 26% claim they are less likely to cook a Sunday roast, while a fifth (20%) are no longer baking as many cakes or biscuits, the poll of 2,005 adults and 1,007 children found.

Almost a fifth (18%) claim they no longer switch the oven on at all.

A fifth (20%) say they specifically look for money off or yellow “reduced” stickers on food when shopping, while 28% plan meals in advance and 23% batch cook to try to cut costs.

A third (34%) say they have stopped buying takeaways and 31% are eating out less often.

However, in a positive development, 64% said they were cutting back on food waste in order to save money.

Christine Hayes, the editor-in-chief of BBC Good Food, said: “These findings reveal the extent to which rising food prices and energy costs have impacted on the way the nation eats in a relatively short space of time.

“Traditional cooking methods, the oven and the hob, are being switched off in favour of appliances that use less energy, and shopping baskets and mealtimes at home are looking very different.”

The findings coincide with a YouGov poll suggesting that one in five Britons have been forced to cut spending on essential food items since November – up from 17% who said the same in July.

Among the lowest income households – those earning less than £20,000 a year – 28% say they have been forced to reduce spending on household essentials and 29% have had to make cuts to their staple food budget, the poll of 2,242 British adults this month indicates.

Even among households earning £60,000 or more per year, around one in nine (11%) have been forced to reduce spending on staple food items, according to the poll.

