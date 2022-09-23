Made.com considers job cuts and company sale after trading woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Made.com considers job cuts and company sale after trading woes

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 8.01am
Online furniture retailer Made.com has launched a ‘headcount review’ (Made.com/PA)
Online furniture retailer Made.com has launched a ‘headcount review’ (Made.com/PA)

Online furniture firm Made.com is reviewing potential job cuts and a possible sale after the business was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.

The company told shareholders on Friday it is conducting a “strategic headcount review” as part of a broader review as it seeks to slash costs.

It follows reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.

Made said the review of worker numbers will take place “within the next few weeks”.

Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

The company also said it is considering a formal sale process as part of the wider review and has hired advisers from PwC to help with the potential process.

It confirmed it has spoken to potentially interested parties but has not yet received any formal approaches.

“While the group has had a number of strategic discussions with interested parties, the group is not in receipt of any approaches, nor in discussions with any potential offeror, at the time of this announcement,” Made said in a statement.

“The board emphasises that a sale of the group is only one of a number of strategic options to be considered under the strategic review.

“Another option under consideration is to seek a strategic investment in the group.”

The process comes after a tough 15 months since Made floated on the stock market in London.

The group withdrew its trading guidance for the current financial year as it blamed a decline in discretionary consumer spending stemming from soaring inflation and weaker consumer confidence.

It said this increased the need to sell products at a discount after a build-up of stock, which hit profit margins.

It also blamed recent troubles on disruption in its supply chains, which has caused “reduced reliability and increased costs”.

Made highlighted that freight costs jumped from £8.2 million in the second half of 2020 to £45.3 million over the same period a year later.

Nicola Thompson, chief executive of Made, said: “Made is not alone in being hit by problems in the supply chain and the cost of living squeeze but we are taking actions to ensure our continued success, supported by our strong brand, an excellent product range and a large and loyal customer base in multiple markets.”

