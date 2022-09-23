Watchdog says it could approve Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watchdog says it could approve Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.27pm
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s *McColl’s/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s *McColl’s/PA)

The UK competition watchdog has indicated it could push through the rescue takeover by Morrisons of convenience chain McColl’s after the supermarket firm offered to address competition concerns.

Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns over 35 locations where it saw the potential for reduced competition between McColl’s, Morrisons and Motor Fuel Group – which is owned by Morrisons’ parent firm – stores.

The undertakings have not been disclosed but are expected to be slightly below 35, with the disposal of certain stores expected to ease concerns in more than one area.

In a statement, the CMA said: “Morrisons offered undertakings to the CMA, which involve divesting convenience stores.

“The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Morrisons, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the Enterprise Act 2002.”

The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed to buy McColl’s in a rescue deal in May after the retailer collapsed into administration in light of soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

In July, the CMA first launched a phase-one investigation into the move amid concerns it could lessen competition.

Earlier this month, Morrisons said it hoped it could reach a “swift conclusion” despite the CMA finding the 35 areas where the now-merged brands would be competing.

The watchdog highlighted at the time that a solution could be found, as it said the takeover deal would “not harm the vast majority of shoppers or other businesses”.

