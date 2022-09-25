Average price tag on a home jumped by £2,587 in September, says Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average price tag on a home jumped by £2,587 in September, says Rightmove

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.02am
The average price tag on a home increased by £2,587 or 0.7% in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
The average price tag on a home increased by £2,587 or 0.7% in September (Steve Parsons/PA)

The average price tag on a home increased by £2,587 or 0.7% month-on-month in September, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average asking price of a property coming to market is £367,760.

Rightmove said the price increase is in line with the average September rise of 0.6% over the last 10 years.

It added that price growth this month is being driven predominantly by the middle and high-end market sectors.

On Thursday last week, the Bank of England base rate was increased from 1.75% to 2.25%, pushing up costs for some mortgage borrowers on variable rates.

Taking into account all of the recent Bank of England base rate hikes, a tracker mortgage is now about £210 per month more expensive on average than it was before the rate increases started last December, according to the UK Finance figures.

Rightmove's house price map
Rightmove’s map shows average asking prices across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

A standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage is now about £132 more expensive per month, according to UK Finance.

And in the mini-budget on Friday, the Government announced a stamp duty cut for home-movers and first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland.

Rightmove said a 10% deposit on a first-time buyer type home is now 57% higher than 10 years ago, while average salaries have increased by 32% over the same time.

Rightmove’s housing expert Tim Bannister said while demand has been softening over the past few months, Friday’s announcement is likely to stimulate some more demand.

He said: “If it does lead to a big jump in prospective buyers competing for the constrained number of properties for sale then it could lead to some unseasonal price rises over the next few months.

“But because the change is permanent, and because of gathering headwinds such as rising mortgage rates, we expect to see a more gradual increase in demand compared with the surge when the temporary stamp duty holiday was announced in 2020.”

He said more first-time buyers who can afford it may make a jump to a bigger home as their first move.

Mr Bannister added: “With more buyer demand we would also expect that the current trend of more properties coming to market will continue, offering more choice for buyers.”

Editor's Picks