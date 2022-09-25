One in seven people ‘dealing with the cost-of-living crisis with no savings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in seven people ‘dealing with the cost-of-living crisis with no savings’

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.02am
Over a third of savers say that they are relying on their savings to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Building Societies Association (PA)

More than a third (36%) of savers say they are relying on their savings to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Building Societies Association (BSA).

However, one in seven (13%) people say they have no savings at all, while a third (33%) say if they lost their income they would not have enough savings to cover their living costs for a month.

The research was released to mark the launch of UK Savings Week, which runs from September 26 to October 2.

This is the first year of the campaign, which follows a collaboration involving credit unions, building societies and other providers, consumer groups and debt charities.

The survey of 2,000 people was carried out in August, before Friday’s mini-budget during which various tax cuts were announced, on top of the energy price guarantee which will put limits on what households pay for their gas and electric.

More than half (55%) say they have reduced the amount they used to save and more than a third (35%) have stopped saving altogether as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those with no savings say they could save £10 a month, which could help them to gradually build a safety net for an unexpected cost.

The BSA also pointed out that, while finding good interest rates to counter the effects of inflation is important, Bank of England figures indicate that more than £260 billion is currently sitting in accounts paying no interest.

One in four (23%) savers do not check the interest rate paid before they open an account, with a third (33%) never comparing the rate on their savings to other accounts available.

Iona Bain, financial commentator and founder of Young Money, said: “Even a small rainy-day pot to fall back on when an unexpected bill lands can provide security and reduce worry in difficult times.”

Andrew Gall, head of savings and economics at the BSA, added: “Whilst the midst of a cost-of-living crisis might seem like an odd time to launch activities encouraging good savings habits, those who are able to save can benefit from building their resilience to future shocks.

“When, how and how much people save will be different for everyone and UK Savings Week aims to help individuals to save their own way, when they can.

“And for those who are already savers, UK Savings Week aims to help people think about making the most of their savings.”

