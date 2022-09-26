Unilever boss to retire in 2023 after five years in the role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unilever boss to retire in 2023 after five years in the role

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 7.52am
The boss of Marmite-to-Magnum maker Unilever plans to stand down at the end of 2023 after five years at the helm, the group has announced (PA)
The boss of Marmite maker Unilever plans to stand down at the end of 2023 after five years at the helm, the group has announced.

Chief executive Alan Jope’s retirement from the firm ends a career spanning more than 35 years with the group.

Unilever – which is behind a raft of well-known household brands also including Dove soap, Knorr stock cubes, Magnum ice cream and Pot Noodle – has kicked off the search for his successor, both inside and outside the company.

Mr Jope said: “As I approach my fifth year as chief executive, and after more than 35 years in Unilever, I believe now is the right time for the board to begin the formal search for my successor.

“Growth remains our top priority and in the quarters ahead I will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy and leveraging the full benefits of our new organisation.”

The group’s chairman Nils Andersen said Mr Jope’s departure will “mark the end of a remarkable career with Unilever”.

He added: “The board will now conduct an orderly succession process and support Alan and the management team in further driving the performance of Unilever.

“Alan’s retirement next year will mark the end of a remarkable career with Unilever.

“Under his leadership, Unilever has made critical changes to its strategy, structure and organisation that position it strongly for success.”

The news comes as household goods giant Reckitt is also on the hunt for a permanent successor after chief executive Laxman Narasimhan was appointed to lead Starbucks and move back to the US after three years in the role.

