New stamps and banknotes featuring Charles’ image to be introduced sustainably

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New stamps and banknotes featuring Charles’ image to be introduced sustainably

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.04am
King Charles III (PA)
King Charles III (PA)

The introduction of new banknotes and stamps featuring the King’s image will be implemented in a way to reduce the “environmental and financial impact” of the changes.

The Royal Mail and Bank of England said they have received guidance from Charles’ royal household aimed at minimising cost and ensuring a sustainable transition.

Updated banknotes bearing the portrait of the King will be revealed by the end of the year, the Bank of England has said.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Princess Royal pictured during the Queen’s state funeral (Sarah Meyssonnier/PA)

The notes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 with Charles’ portrait appearing on existing designs of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 bank notes.

The Royal Mail also confirmed the King’s image will replace the Queen on new 1st and 2nd Class definitive stamps, as well as all those of other values. Issues of special stamps will also feature a silhouette of Charles.

The Royal Mail said: “In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch, existing stocks of definitive stamps that feature the late Queen and the special stamps which use her silhouette, will be distributed and issued as planned. The launch dates of some of the special stamps may change.

“New stamps featuring King Charles will enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted.”

The Bank of England issued a press release with similar wording, saying existing stocks of notes featuring the Queen would continue to be issued and new notes only printed to replace worn ones and to meet demand for notes.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Notes featuring the Queen’s portrait would continue to be legal tender and only removed if worn or damaged.

Charles’ passion for promoting sustainability and the environment when he was the Prince of Wales is well known, and ranged from him addressing the Cop26 Climate Change summit, to recycling the bathwater from his Clarence House home to water his garden.

The Royal Mint has said coins stamped with the image of the King are likely to enter circulation in several months.

Coins featuring the late monarch will also remain legal tender and in active circulation, something that has happened in the past which ensures a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost, said the Royal Mint.

There are approximately 27 billion coins circulating in the UK stamped with the Queen’s image and these will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn, and to meet demand for additional coins.

King Charles III’s new cypher (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The King’s new cypher has been revealed and over the coming years and months it will gradually appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes.

The cypher feature’s the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shoppers entering the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme (Barrington Commbs/PA)
Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
A think tank said that for a homeowner with a £140,000 mortgage, rates rising to 5% could mean monthly payments increasing by around £190 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Hundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market after mini-budget
Sterling’s fall in value is ‘hurting consumers’, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic boss warns fall in value of pound is ‘hurting consumers’
Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday sent the value of the pound down by several per cent. (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Chancellor to meet with City investors after budget sparks market chaos
Virgin Atlantic has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam (Hannah McKay/PA)
Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims
Waste management firm Biffa has agreed a £1.3 billion takeover (Biffa/PA)
Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has announced.
Most energy suppliers must improve help for struggling customers, warns Ofgem

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks