Most energy suppliers must improve help for struggling customers, warns Ofgem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Most energy suppliers must improve help for struggling customers, warns Ofgem

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 8.38am Updated: September 27 2022, 9.36am
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has announced.
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has announced.

Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has warned.

The watchdog said all bar one of the gas and electricity providers need to improve processes and governance to protect customers with payment difficulties.

Following a full market review, it found that three suppliers, TruEnergy, Utilita and ScottishPower, had “severe weaknesses” in the way they support struggling customers, while five, E, Good, Green Energy, Outfox and Bulb, were found to have some issues in the support they provide.

Utilita and Scottish Power have already been served with provisional orders, which require them to take urgent measures, while Ofgem is considering whether further enforcement action is needed for other suppliers.

Among its key findings, Ofgem said it uncovered failures in companies being able to identify customers in payment difficulty and a lack of help given to those needing crucial payment plans, while others had a “non-existent” policy relating to struggling customers.

All of those identified have been asked to submit information to Ofgem to set out how they will improve.

British Gas was the only supplier found not to have any significant issues.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “We have reviewed suppliers on how they help customers who are having trouble paying their bills, particularly those who are vulnerable, and found some suppliers have fallen short of the standards Ofgem expects.

“We accept that there are many pressures on energy companies in the market this winter, but the needs of vulnerable customers must be part of their top priorities.

“We will now work with companies on where they can improve, and I urge all suppliers to step up to the challenge.”

The regulator found that eight suppliers, Ecotricity, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, OVO, Shell, Utility Warehouse and So Energy/ESB Energy, had minor issues with their support for struggling customers.

Ofgem has written to all suppliers outlining the standards expected of them.

While Ofgem said good practice does exist across the sector, a raft of failures were identified, including a lack of management oversight in the quality of customer engagement and not enough adequate training materials for staff.

It also said in some cases it was not clear how payment plans would be reassessed if customer circumstances change, while there was a lack of information on company structures to understand how issues are identified, raised, and dealt with “from ground level to executive level”.

There is also a need for clearer governance, including escalation routes and levels of delegation and decision-making – meaning customer risks are left exposed, said Ofgem.

Mr Brearley said: “This winter will be challenging, especially for those struggling to pay their energy bills.

“Although the Government’s package of support will provide some welcome relief, it’s critical that, going into this tough winter, energy companies prioritise the needs of vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills.”

Citizens Advice said by the end of August its frontline staff had supported a record-breaking more than 15,000 people who were unable to top up their prepayment meter.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Today’s review cements what struggling customers already know: some energy companies are falling drastically short of the mark.

“This is utterly unacceptable given the huge cost-of-living pressures people are facing.

“Suppliers need to up their game and Ofgem needs to hold them to task. With a tough winter ahead we must also see a ban on backdoor disconnection tactics like pushing people in debt on to prepayment meters.”

Citizens Advice is urging Ofgem to introduce a “consumer duty”, similar to the approach being adopted by the Financial Conduct Authority to upgrade consumer protection, to make companies directly responsible for the outcomes their customers experience.

Ofgem’s next “deep dive” market review will look at customer vulnerability and will be published later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shoppers entering the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme (Barrington Commbs/PA)
Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
A think tank said that for a homeowner with a £140,000 mortgage, rates rising to 5% could mean monthly payments increasing by around £190 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Hundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market after mini-budget
Sterling’s fall in value is ‘hurting consumers’, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic boss warns fall in value of pound is ‘hurting consumers’
Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday sent the value of the pound down by several per cent. (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Chancellor to meet with City investors after budget sparks market chaos
Virgin Atlantic has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam (Hannah McKay/PA)
Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims
Waste management firm Biffa has agreed a £1.3 billion takeover (Biffa/PA)
Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal
A bid has been submitted for a Forth green freeport (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chambers of commerce back Firth of Forth green freeport bid

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks