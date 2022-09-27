Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 9.16am
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Over-50s group Saga has slashed its profit targets for the year due to a “challenging” insurance market.

The group saw shares plunge after it told shareholders that it was now expecting to post a full-year pre-tax profit of between £20 million and £30 million.

Saga had previously said it was set for a profit between £35 million and £50 million for the year.

It downgraded its expectations after facing high levels of claims inflation, currently about 13%, in its underwriting business.

The group said the cost of claims is expected to remain high while “sales of motor and home insurance policies” are also due to stay at current levels in the next half of the financial year, having an impact on profitability.

It came as Saga tumbled to a £257.5 million pre-tax loss for the six months to July 31, compared with a £0.7 million profit over the same period last year, after it was dragged down by a £269 million impairment in its insurance operations.

Meanwhile, revenues surged by 65% to £258.3 million following the recovery of its cruise and travel operations after pandemic restrictions eased.

Euan Sutherland, Saga’s group chief executive, said: “Following the launch of our multi-year three-step growth plan and the strengthening of our leadership team, we are focused on delivery of step one, maximising our existing businesses, step two, reducing our debt, and step three, creating the superbrand for older people in the UK.

“Looking ahead, while we are mindful that the external environment remains challenging, we are confident that Saga is now in a stronger position than it was before the pandemic.

“We are determined to build Saga into the largest and fastest-growing commercial network for older people in the UK, building a customer lifetime value model and creating long-term value for our investors.”

Shares were 12.3% lower at 117.7p in early trading.

