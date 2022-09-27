Shoppers hit with record 10.6% food inflation – BRC-NielsenIQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shoppers hit with record 10.6% food inflation – BRC-NielsenIQ

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.03am
Shoppers in a supermarket in Winsford, Cheshire (PA)
Shoppers in a supermarket in Winsford, Cheshire (PA)

Food inflation has hit its highest rate on record, with shoppers now paying 10.6% more than they were a year ago, figures show.

Overall shop price inflation accelerated to 5.7% in September, up from 5.1% in August to mark another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index began in 2005.

Food price inflation soared past last month’s 9.3% to 10.6%, driven by the war in Ukraine continuing to push up the price of animal feed, fertiliser and vegetable oil, particularly affecting products such as margarine.

Fresh food products are now a record 12.1% higher than last year, up from 10.5% in August – the highest inflation rate for the category on record.

Ambient food inflation also reached a record 8.6%, up from 7.8% a month previously – the record fastest rate of increase for the category.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

However while the summer drought diminished some harvests, other produce benefited from the prolonged sunshine, helping to bring down prices for fruit such as strawberries, blueberries and tomatoes.

Non-food inflation rose from 2.9% in August to 3.3%, largely driven by heavier hardware, DIY and gardening products hit hard by rising transport costs.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers are battling huge cost pressures from the weak pound, rising energy bills and global commodity prices, high transport costs, a tight labour market and the cumulative burden of Government-imposed costs.

“And, with business rates set to jump by 10% next April, squeezed retailers face an additional £800 million in unaffordable tax rises.

“Government must urgently freeze the business rates multiplier to give retailers more scope to do more to help households.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “With food and household energy prices continuing to rise, it’s no surprise that NielsenIQ data shows that 76% of consumers are saying they expect to be moderately or severely affected by the cost-of-living crisis over the next three months, up from 57% in the summer.

“So households will be looking for savings to help manage their personal finances this autumn and we expect shoppers to become more cautious about discretionary spend, adding to pressure in the retail sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng seeks to calm City nerves after IMF urges a change of course
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will visit new York this week in a bid to boost US-UK trade (Victoria Jones/PA)
Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary
A charity is launching an emergency campaign, calling for people on benefits to receive extra financial support from the Government to get them through winter (PA)
Patients cut back on medicine, food and heating due to soaring costs – charities
Flights for half-term getaways are an average of 42% more expensive than before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new analysis (Steve Parsons/PA)
Half-term flights ‘42% more expensive than pre-pandemic’
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng urged to change course by International Monetary Fund
(PA)
Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE closes below 7,000 for first time in six months after late drop
The CWU said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks