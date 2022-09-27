Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Only 11% ‘entirely trust’ UK Government for financial advice, survey finds

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.03am
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 11% of people ‘entirely trust’ the UK Government for financial advice, research has found (Joe Giddens/PA)

Only 11% people would “entirely trust” the UK Government as a source of financial advice or guidance, research has revealed.

The same study also found that just 12% of those questioned said they would “entirely trust” information from the Scottish Government.

New research, carried out by the David Hume Institute think tank, showed that only a fifth (21%) of those questioned trusted “companies which provide financial products such as pensions” as a source of information.

Instead more than half of people (52%) identified family and friends as a source of reliable information.

Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, said trust was higher in not for profit organisations, such as the Citizens Advice Bureau. (David Hume Institute/PA)

But, overall, more than a third of people (36%) said they did not know who they could trust for advice and guidance on financial matters.

While the research was done in Scotland, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), which commissioned the work, said it had “wider application and resonance”.

More than 1,000 people in Scotland were surveyed for the work, with questions being asked in May.

The results were combined with one-to-one online interviews and group discussions for the the Great Risk Transfer report.

Martin Lewis was praised as a source of advice by those taking part in the research (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Overall, this concluded that financial risks are intensifying, creating an unfair and increasing burden on individuals.

It also found that stress, fear, stigma and embarrassment were holding back many people from seeking advice and guidance, as well as undermining people’s ability to absorb relevant information about such “matters that affect their wellbeing” including pensions, insurance, future health provision, housing and employment.

Speaking about the research, Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, said: “Trust is clearly a barrier to seeking advice but there are also other cultural and emotional factors at play, including stress and embarrassment and lack of knowledge that stop people from dealing with the financial risks that impact their lives.

“The research highlights how governments and employers have shifted the burden of financial risk increasingly to the individual who is expected to understand and manage the many choices they face when it comes to pensions, health, housing and employment.

“Yet in reality, circumstances cannot only limit choice but can also mean that many do not know the myriad of decisions they have to make.

“Indeed, a good choice today could easily be a bad choice tomorrow and without Government safety nets, a huge problem awaits us all in the not-so-distant future unless we begin now to talk more openly about money and re-evaluate where the burden of risk is falling.”

She added that most of those taking part in the research “expressed a strong desire for improved access to relevant information and guidance”.

Sources of advice which people singled out for praise included the Citizens Advice Bureau and Martin Lewis, the founder of the MoneySavingExpert.com website.

Ms Murray stated: “Trust in non-profit sector providers, especially Citizens Advice Bureau, was significantly higher than the most trusted financial services providers.

“So, while the answer is not simply more information, long-term stable funding for the most trusted providers must clearly be a strategic priority if the goal is to better equip people to manage financial risk.”

Nicholas Chadha, who sits on the Scottish Board of the IFoA, said that the “powerful independent report from the David Hume Institute” was based on “rich research and compelling individual testimony”.

He added: “While primarily based on evidence in Scotland, the challenging recommendations clearly have wider application and resonance.

“As part of our public interest commitment, we look forward to a vigorous debate on the findings at a time when the challenge to individuals and communities to understand and calibrate risk is so vital to their financial wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng seeks to calm City nerves after IMF urges a change of course
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will visit new York this week in a bid to boost US-UK trade (Victoria Jones/PA)
Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary
A charity is launching an emergency campaign, calling for people on benefits to receive extra financial support from the Government to get them through winter (PA)
Patients cut back on medicine, food and heating due to soaring costs – charities
Flights for half-term getaways are an average of 42% more expensive than before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new analysis (Steve Parsons/PA)
Half-term flights ‘42% more expensive than pre-pandemic’
Shoppers in a supermarket in Winsford, Cheshire (PA)
Shoppers hit with record 10.6% food inflation – BRC-NielsenIQ
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng urged to change course by International Monetary Fund
(PA)
Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE closes below 7,000 for first time in six months after late drop
The CWU said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks