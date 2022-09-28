Money management and cleaning ‘among tasks people are most likely to put off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Money management and cleaning ‘among tasks people are most likely to put off’

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 9.03am
Nearly two-thirds of the 2,000 people surveyed for NatWest said they have a daily routine that hardly ever changes (PA)
Nearly two-thirds of the 2,000 people surveyed for NatWest said they have a daily routine that hardly ever changes (PA)

More than half (51%) of people admit they procrastinate instead of acting on tasks that need doing, a survey has found.

Nearly one in five (18%) people surveyed admit to putting off managing their finances, while a quarter (25%) delay cleaning their home.

Seeing the dentist (18%) or doctor (17%) or catching up with friends (17%) were also among the tasks that people were most likely to put off, according to the research from NatWest.

Watching TV, scrolling through social media and napping were among the methods people used to distract themselves.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of the 2,000 people surveyed for NatWest said they have a daily routine that hardly ever changes.

Wonder Woman 1984 screening – London
Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has teamed up with NatWest (Ian West/PA)

People also typically estimated they spend nearly four hours per day operating on “autopilot” – doing the same routines every day, such as eating the same breakfast and having the same commute to work.

NatWest has teamed up with entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett to help people take action to reach their goals with a set of motivational videos, looking at setting goals, starting a business and managing personal finances.

The Diary Of A CEO podcast host said it can be hard to “take that first step”, adding: “The Money Motivation series is aimed at helping anyone to take that first step to setting and achieving their goals – whatever those may be.”

NatWest CEO Alison Rose said: “Everyone experiences different challenges and obstacles in life. But we hope that Steven’s inspiring story and motivational personality can help people to set and strive for their own goals – whatever they may be.”

Here are the top 10 goals that people want to achieve but have yet to do so, according to NatWest:

1. Learn a new skill or craft

2. Travel the world

3. Start a new career

4. Learn to play an instrument

5. Start investing

6. Reignite friendships

7. Write a book

8. Research family tree

9. Start a business

10. Go back into education/retrain

Editor's Picks