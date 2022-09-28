Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.05am
Which? said it is calling on businesses to ‘do all they can’ to support customers through the cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Which? said it is calling on businesses to ‘do all they can’ to support customers through the cost-of-living crisis (PA)

Which? is calling on businesses to do more to help consumers as an “alarming” number of households struggle with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The watchdog said supermarkets, telecoms and energy firms “can and should do more to help” after a survey suggested 65% of households had resorted to measures such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings to pay their bills.

This is the highest level the consumer group champion has recorded in the last decade and equates to an estimated 18.2 million households.

Cost of living graphic
(PA Graphics)

The survey suggests an estimated 12.4 million households have had to cut back on essentials such as buying fewer groceries, medicines and school supplies and reducing their energy, water and telecoms usage to make ends meet – double the number of a year ago.

Some 10% of households said they had to sell or pawn their possessions to cover essential payments in the last month, compared to 5% this time last year.

An estimated 2.5 million households said they missed or defaulted on a vital payment such as their mortgage, rent, credit card or another bill in the last month – up from 1.7 million last September.

A quarter of UK consumers (26%) are having trouble sleeping due to worries about paying the bills, the poll indicates.

The watchdog has called on supermarkets to provide clear and comparable pricing and ensure affordable budget ranges are available in areas where they are needed most.

Energy firms must make it easy for customers to understand how much they are paying and why and ensure their customer service departments are properly resourced to support customers, while telecoms firms should allow customers to leave without exit fees if their costs change mid-contract, it said.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research has found that many households are struggling with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis – with record numbers having to cut back on essentials just to stay afloat.

“Which? is calling on businesses to do all they can to support their customers through this extraordinary cost-of-living crisis. While government intervention is necessary, we also believe businesses across essential services can and should do more to help.”

Cost of living graphic
(PA Graphics)

The Which? campaign comes as Ofcom also urged telecoms firms to do more to support their customers through the crisis after finding that 29% of customers – around eight million households – are having problems paying for their phone, broadband, pay-TV and streaming bills.

The figure has doubled from 15% last April to reach its highest level since the regulator’s records began.

Ofcom said 97% of low-income households were still missing out on broadband ‘social tariffs’ offering annual savings of around £144 a year because providers were not doing enough to advertise them or were refusing to offer them at all.

It called on remaining broadband providers, including TalkTalk, Shell Energy, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone, to introduce a broadband social tariff as soon as possible, adding: “Until they do, we expect these firms to waive early termination charges for any customer who wishes to switch to another provider’s social tariff.”

Ofcom is also calling on all major mobile providers to introduce a social tariff.

It has also made clear that disconnection should only ever be used as a last resort.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is putting an unprecedented strain on household budgets. It is essential that the industry puts its customers first, and focuses on what more it can do to help support them.

“This includes a much stronger emphasis on offering and promoting social tariffs, as well as thinking carefully about whether significant price rises can be justified at a time when the finances of their customers are under such pressure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Kemi Badenoch has told the US that the Government’s economic strategies are ‘going for growth in a big way’ during her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kemi Badenoch to US: Britain is ‘going for growth in a big way’ with…
Benefits may not be hiked in line with spiralling inflation, a minister has suggested, while insisting Government plans to cut taxes to the benefit of the most wealthy will continue (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ministers reconsidering inflation-linked benefits rise amid economic turmoil
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor’s mini-budget to pile on debt interest, warns Tony Blair Institute
A reading on a domestic household gas meter.
Households urged to take energy meter readings ahead of October 1 price rise
Nearly half of people support replacing fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a pay-as-you-drive scheme, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly half of people would support road pricing – survey
The stamps depict the main duties of the Royal Marines (Royal Mail/PA)
Stamps showcase work of the Royal Marines
Price sensitivity is showing signs of returning to the housing market as house hunters’ buying power takes a hit, according to Zoopla (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Potential tipping point’ for housing market as buyers’ purchasing power is hit
Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under the PSR’s proposals (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals
Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said it was ‘inevitable’ the party would lose the next general election (PA)
Inevitable Conservatives will lose next election, says former Tory MSP
The pound has managed to recover ground and London’s top index was in the green following the Bank of England surprise intervention to calm gilts markets on Wednesday (Yui Mok/ PA)
Pound and FTSE recover losses after Bank’s surprise monetary intervention

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Which? said it is calling on businesses to ‘do all they can’ to support customers through the cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks