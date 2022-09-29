Heatwave and rail strikes disrupt trade at All Bar One owner M&B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heatwave and rail strikes disrupt trade at All Bar One owner M&B

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 9.10am
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers said trade was impacted by the summer heatwave and rail strikes (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers said trade was impacted by the summer heatwave and rail strikes (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)

Pub and bars giant Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has revealed that sales were “disrupted” by the summer heatwave and rail strikes in recent months.

Nevertheless, the group said sales still grew over the past quarter following strong demand for food.

Shares in the company slipped in early trading as Phil Urban, chief executive of the All Bar One and Miller & Carter owner, said the trading backdrop remains “very challenging”.

M&B said sales increased by 1.5% over the 13 weeks to September 24, compared with the same period last year.

“Like-for-like sales improved in the fourth quarter, despite the ongoing impact of extreme heat as well as further rail strikes, both of which disrupted trade,” the company said.

The company added that sales were particularly “encouraging” over the August bank holiday, with 6% like-for-like growth over the three-day weekend.

However, the company highlighted that it has come under increased pressure from rising costs throughout its supply chain.

It said its energy and utility costs have increased to around £150 million for the past year, compared with £80 million before the pandemic, and highlighted that it expects this to increase further next year even after Government action.

Government launches meal scheme
Mitchells & Butlers also owns brands including Toby Carvery (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Urban said: “The trading environment for the hospitality sector remains very challenging, with cost inflation putting increasing pressure on margins, and we are also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months.

“We remain focused on the delivery of our Ignite programme of initiatives, driving sales and delivering cost efficiencies.

“This will, combined with our diverse portfolio of well-known brands and strong estate locations, put us in a stronger competitive position to face the challenges ahead.”

Shares moved 6.4% lower to 126.4p on Thursday morning.

