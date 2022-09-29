Profits tumble at Co-op amid soaring energy and labour costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profits tumble at Co-op amid soaring energy and labour costs

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 10.54am
The Co-op revealed a plunge in profits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Co-op revealed a plunge in profits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Co-op Group has revealed a sharp slide in profits for the past six months in the face of surging energy and labour costs.

The retail and funeral care firm revealed that pre-tax profits tumbled 84% to £7 million over the six months to July 2, compared with £44 million over the same period last year.

It came as the Co-op said profits in its food operation fell by £27 million year-on-year due to rising costs.

The group added that it was impacted by a surge in energy costs – which rose to £59 million from £41 million – and £21 million impairment in the value of a number of its food shops.

Co-op’s new CEO
The Co-op’s new chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq (Co-op/PA)

The retailer highlighted that its finances will be bolstered by its £600 million deal to sell its petrol forecourt business to rival Asda, which is due to complete in the current half-year.

Meanwhile, sales slowed to flatline over the half-year at £5.6 billion.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, who was appointed chief of the group earlier this year, said: “Against a highly challenging economic backdrop, we have made significant progress in strengthening our balance sheet, whilst continuing to support the needs of our colleagues, members, customers and the communities in which we operate.

“Our clear focus on developing our businesses, whilst controlling costs, improving our cash position and reducing debt is paying dividends.

“Looking ahead, while we are mindful of the continued economic challenges, we have great confidence in the underlying strength of the Co-op and all our businesses.”

It came as the Co-op also revealed plans to invest £37 million into a shake-up of its food strategy.

This will include price reduction across 120 popular own brand products and renewed focus on convenience stores, the group said.

Ms Khoury-Haq added: “As we face into a cost-of-living crisis we are determined to make life fairer for our members, customers and communities in these extraordinary times, and lowering prices for shoppers is the first step in our strategy.”

