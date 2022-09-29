M&G break-up is not on the cards, says new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&G break-up is not on the cards, says new boss

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 1.52pm
M&G’s new chief executive has ruled out plans for a break-up of the investment and savings group (M&G/PA)

M&G’s new chief executive has ruled out a break-up of the investment and savings group as he was unveiled as the group’s incoming boss.

Andrea Rossi, the former chief executive of Axa Investment Management, said the group’s combination of being an asset owner and asset manager was a “competitive advantage” and that a break-up was not on the cards, despite recent calls for action to drive growth.

M&G said Mr Rossi would join on October 10, when John Foley will retire after seven years in the role.

Mr Foley will remain as an adviser to M&G until December 31.

Mr Rossi told the PA news agency: “There will be no break up of M&G.

“The combination of being an asset owner and asset manager is a very competitive advantage and one of the main reasons I have joined.”

Mr Rossi said he would instead look to focus on organic growth within the group but would consider deal opportunities as long as they “deliver sufficient returns”.

He added that while market turmoil and the cost-of-living crisis may affect appetite among smaller retail investors to save, this was a time for people to stick to savings plans.

He said: “Clearly if you don’t have money to pay for your heating at the end of the month or don’t have money to eat, it’s a concern.

“You may think you don’t have money to put into your savings plan but this is the moment you should try, if you can, to stick to your savings plan.”

He said these are “volatile and unpredictable times” but added: “We invest for the long term and help our clients save responsibly over the long term.”

Mr Rossi has 22 years’ experience in the global insurance and asset management sectors, mainly through his time at Axa.

He has most recently been a senior adviser to Boston Consulting Group but will step down from this role following his appointment at M&G.

M&G demerged from insurance giant Prudential three years ago when its former parent looked to focus on Asia and Africa.

M&G has £349 billion of assets under management and also has a £211 billion retail and savings arm.

