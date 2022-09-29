Dock workers to stage fresh strikes in pay dispute By Press Association September 29 2022, 2.28pm The Port of Liverpool viewed from New Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of Liverpool dock workers are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay. Members of Unite at the port in Liverpool will take seven days of action beginning from October 11. The workers, including port operatives and engineers, began two weeks of strike action on September 19. The sun rises over the Port of Liverpool and the River Mersey (Peter Byrne/PA) Unite said the port’s dock masters, shift managers and vessel traffic services officers are also preparing to be balloted for strike action. Unite said its members were angry at a pay offer of around 8.3% when inflation was in double figures. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members will not back down and neither will Unite.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Energy bills rise to record-high levels Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent European markets upbeat as UK economy grows Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’ Dundee expert reveals five tips to saving on your energy bills Experts continue to call on Truss to correct record ahead of new price cap Sales rise by £22m for Fife-based Muir Group despite challenging year Momentum of the early years of workplace pensions drive ‘needs to be regained’ Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 5 Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments 6 LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired… 7 Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… 10 Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing 4 More from The Courier Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,… Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow’s watch in ‘devastating’ Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden centre Glenrothes dad who offered to pay ‘schoolgirl’ £10 for nude images banned from being alone with his own children Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers