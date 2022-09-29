High energy prices will harm children’s development, charities warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High energy prices will harm children’s development, charities warn

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 12.04am
A smart meter next to an energy bill (Peter Byrne/PA)
A smart meter next to an energy bill (Peter Byrne/PA)

Charities have warned that high energy prices will harm children’s development this winter after a survey found a quarter of parents have already cut back on the amount of food they buy.

Some 24% of parents are buying less food since the start of the year in order to afford essentials, 28% have cut back on the quality of food and 13% have eaten cold meals or meals that do not require cooking to save money on energy bills, the poll of more than 4,000 UK households by YouGov for the charity National Energy Action (NEA) and the Food Foundation found.

The average household energy bill will rise from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 from October 1 under the energy price guarantee announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this month.

(NEA//PA)

Overall, household bills will be 96% higher than last year.

NEA said the number of UK households in fuel poverty will have increased from 4.5 million last October to 6.7 million now.

The Government’s plan only caps the cost per unit that households pay, with actual bills still determined by how much energy is consumed.

The survey also suggests that 67% of parents are worried that energy prices will mean they have less money to buy food for their household while 51% are worried about the coming winter and its impact on their family’s health.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “People have had to choose between heating and eating.

“This winter millions will not have even that choice.

“The most vulnerable, including children, will be cold and hungry as energy prices spiral, despite Government support.

“The impacts on health and wellbeing are devastating and will only get worse after Saturday’s price rises.

“It’s a public health emergency.

“More targeted and enduring support, like an energy social tariff, is crucial if the most vulnerable are to get through winter warm and fed.”

The findings come as Citizens Advice warned that almost half a million more households could be forced onto more expensive prepayment meters by the end of the year because they have fallen into debt.

Under current rules, energy companies can push a household onto a prepayment meter when they cannot pay their bills, meaning they have to top up in advance, are unable to spread the cost of winter across the year and pay higher rates.

(NEA/PA)

The advisory service predicts households on prepayment meters could spend £258 more on their energy this winter than someone paying by direct debit.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Energy companies have a duty to protect customers, but forcibly moving people in debt onto prepayment meters is disconnection by the backdoor.

“Even with the bill freeze in place, the cost of energy will still be at a record high. If people can’t afford to top up, they’re at real risk of the heating going off and the lights going out.

“The Government must bring in a winter ban to stop energy companies forcing people already struggling onto prepayment meters. It should also bring in targeted support to help people on the lowest incomes pay their bills.”

4

