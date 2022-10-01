Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 12.46pm
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)

An Australian tourist facing a hefty hire car bill of up to £400 was among the frustrated passengers who were caught out by the rail strikes.

People have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

The 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions could cause the worst rail disruption of the year so far with some areas of the country having no services all day.

However, the first that holidaymaker Antonio Giusti, 19, knew about it was when he turned up at London’s Euston station on Saturday morning to find the gates shut.

Rail Strikes
A passenger looks at the travel boards at Waterloo station in London (James Manning/PA)

The tourist from Sydney, who arrived in London a few days ago, has been quoted £368 for a hire car to get him from London to Manchester.

Standing at the station with his luggage, he said: “I only found out (about the strike) when I got here (today).

“I have been having to call back home to Australia to try and sort out stuff. I have been trying to communicate with my family about my plans and it is at a time when they are all trying to sleep.”

Mr Giusti thinks he will have to pay for a hire car, saying: “I am just going to have to pay it as it will be the most cost-effective thing for me rather than having to pay to stay in London for another night.”

He said he sympathises with the strikers, adding that “they are protesting about the Government and not the people”.

He said: “I do sympathise with them because everyone in their job should be able to afford their cost of living.”

Euston station, which is usually a bustling central London travel hub, was very quiet on Saturday morning.

Management consultant Jonny Hauser, 30, was trying to hire a car to get back to his home in Levenshulme, Manchester, after finding out that trains were not running from the station.

He said: “I was in London for work and I knew there was a strike but I booked a ticket for the wrong day – that’s a waste of £70, plus what I am now going to have to pay for the car.

“I am more annoyed at myself rather than the strikers. It would normally be about a two-hour journey on the train but could be maybe three or four in the car.”

Student chef Hani Eid Amer, 21, of Stratford, east London, had to cancel a shopping trip to Hemel Hempstead due to the strike.

He said: “I feel sorry for anyone who is looking to go to a meeting, has to get home or got an appointment.

“It is just a shopping thing for me. I will wait for maybe an hour and will just leave it.”

Nearby, a group of rail workers at a picket line broke out into a chant of “What do we want? Fair pay”.

They stood behind banners which read “our rail our future” and “defend rail – jobs, pay and conditions” as some passing motorists hooted their horns in support.

Rail Strikes
Rail workers on the picket line outside the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Kathy Mazur, of the RMT union, apologised for the disruption but said the safety of the public was also a concern for the strikers.

Speaking at a picket line near Euston, she said: “The way things are going – they won’t have a ticket office and they may not even see a guard (on services). We apologise.

“We really do not want to cause disruption, but in the long term would you really want your daughter to be walking through a station late at night when there is nobody around? I certainly wouldn’t. It would be a muggers’ alley.”

Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew Haines said that despite efforts to find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain were insisting on co-ordinating their strike action causing unnecessary loss of staff pay, passenger disruption and damage to the railway’s recovery from the pandemic.

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at Rail Delivery Group, described the strikes as “unnecessary and damaging”, adding that they “disrupt passengers’ plans, undermine struggling businesses, hit major events and harm the industry’s recovery.”

Transport for London has said its services will also be affected by the strikes, with no service expected on London Overground on Saturday and next Wednesday.

Runners and spectators trying to get into the capital in time for the 9.30am start of the marathon in Greenwich on Sunday have been warned they are likely to be frustrated by the strike.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos
Mick Lynch said union members did not want to cause the public difficulties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears ‘a bloodbath’ of repossessions (PA)
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
Members of the Communication Workers Union walked out on a 48-hour strike on Friday (PA)
Royal Mail workers continue strike over pay and conditions
Aila Douglas Selway, 10, runs her business Cute Bracelets from her bedroom.
Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take “urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement” after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts (PA)
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
There were glimmers of hope on Friday as official figures showed that the UK economy grew in the latest quarter, contrary to previous forecasts that it had shrunk (PA)
European markets upbeat as UK economy grows

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…

Editor's Picks