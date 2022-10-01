Former Redcar steelworks torn down in one of UK’s biggest explosive demolitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Redcar steelworks torn down in one of UK’s biggest explosive demolitions

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 3.34pm Updated: October 1 2022, 5.18pm
The demolition of the former British Steel Basic Oxygen Steelmaking plant, which was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)
The demolition of the former British Steel Basic Oxygen Steelmaking plant, which was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

A former steelworks has been torn down in what is believed to be one of the biggest explosive demolitions in the UK.

Dramatic pictures of the 65-metre-tall (213ft) Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in Redcar being blown up emerged after Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen pressed the button to detonate on Saturday morning.

According to the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the demolition, which used around 1.6 tonnes of explosives, is one of the largest of its kind ever to take place in the UK.

Mr Houchen described the moment as “bittersweet” but said the building, which is thought to have held around 105,000 tonnes of steel, had remained unused since its closure seven years ago.

British Steel plant demolition
The plant was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

The plant shut down after 98 years in 2015 when SSI UK, which purchased the site in February 2011, was liquidated.

It stopped production in the same month when it was announced there was no realistic prospect of buyers taking it off the Thai owners.

Mr Houchen said: “Each demolition of the former steelmaking structures on this site is a bittersweet moment as they have played such a huge part in shaping our communities, people and identity for decades,” he said.

“Ever since the SSI steelworks closure brought so much heartache to our region almost seven years ago to the day, this plant has laid dormant and unused.

British Steel plant demolition
Seconds before demolition (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

“While we remember our past, we must never lose sight of the reason we’re doing this. I made a promise to build a better future for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and today is another part of delivering upon that.

“We’re already seeing that just a few hundred yards away, with construction under way on SeAH Wind’s huge offshore wind manufacturing plant – a £400 million investment already creating good-quality, well-paid jobs for local people.

“It’s soon to be joined by Net Zero Teesside and the 5,500 jobs that will be created just to build the £1.5 billion power plant with carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

“We’re continuing to clear the way to bring more cleaner, safer and healthier industries of tomorrow, creating good-quality jobs for local people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Michael Gove blasted Liz Truss’s plans (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)
Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos
Mick Lynch said union members did not want to cause the public difficulties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears ‘a bloodbath’ of repossessions (PA)
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
Members of the Communication Workers Union walked out on a 48-hour strike on Friday (PA)
Royal Mail workers continue strike over pay and conditions

Most Read

1
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
2
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
3
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
5
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
6
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
7
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
8
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances…
9
Stevie May opens the scoring
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
10
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim

More from The Courier

Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Support for free parking at Ninewells Hospital sours as drivers create unofficial 'park and…
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
The scene after Mr Crawford was killed.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path

Editor's Picks