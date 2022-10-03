FTSE rises after briefly nearing 18-month lows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE rises after briefly nearing 18-month lows

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.40pm
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2%, or nearly 15 points, ending the day at 6,909 on Monday (PA)
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2%, or nearly 15 points, ending the day at 6,909 on Monday (PA)

The pound jumped against the dollar on Monday morning after the Government U-turned on its policy to scrap the additional rate of income tax, and by the end of the day the FTSE 100 had turned around a fall.

When markets closed in London, the FTSE 100 had closed up 0.2%, or nearly 15 points, ending the day at 6,909.

But the rise masked an earlier fall which briefly saw the FTSE trading down 1.4% – hitting as low as 6,797 and coming within spitting distance of an 18-month low.

The index had briefly dropped just 10 points lower than this back in March when a nuclear power plant caught fire in Ukraine.

But by the end of trading on Monday, the index had staged a turnaround, with retailers B&M and JD Sports, telecoms giant BT, and a couple of the biggest housebuilders in the country leading the way.

Sterling was also up, increasing around 1.2% to just under 1.3 dollars to the pound a little after the London Stock Exchange closed.

It puts the currency at around the same level as before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The rise today came after Mr Kwarteng said he would axe the abolition of the additional rate of income tax which he had promised to do in the mini-budget.

In Europe, the German Dax index closed up 0.8% while France’s Cac 40 gained 0.6%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 had risen 2% and the Dow Jones gained 2.2%.

In company news, 11 UK water companies will be forced to slash bills for their customers by around £150 million in total after missing pollution targets, water regulator Ofwat said.

The businesses will have to return the money to households during the next financial year, it added.

But these companies did not include listed water firms Severn Trent and United Utilities, which “exceeded their targets in areas like biodiversity and are able to recover more money from customers,” Ofwat said.

Seven Trent’s shares closed up 1.7%, while United Utilities saw its share price drop heavily late in the afternoon after trading up all day before then.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BT, up 5.35p to 126.7p, Fresnillo, up 29.2p to 798.4p, B&M, up 11.2p to 317.3p, Barratt Developments, up 12p to 354.2p, and JD Sports, up 3.45p to 103.65p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 33.6p to 748.8p, Endeavour Mining, down 58p to 1,583p, Haleon, down 8p to 270.8p, Flutter Entertainment, down 244p to 9,694p, and Diageo, down 90p to 3,707.5p.

