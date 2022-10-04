Made.com reveals talks with possible buyers as up to £70m needed in funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Made.com reveals talks with possible buyers as up to £70m needed in funding

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 9.06am
Online furniture firm Made.com revealed up to £70 million in funding was needed over the next 18 months (Made.com/PA)
Beleaguered online furniture firm Made.com has said it is in talks with a number of possible buyers as it revealed up to £70 million in funding was needed over the next 18 months.

Battered shares in the group rebounded nearly a fifth higher in early trading on Tuesday as it said it had now entered non-disclosure agreements with a number of suitors after putting itself up for sale at the end of last month.

It has set a deadline of the middle of October for suitors to put forward indicative takeover proposals.

“The board will review these proposals and expects a select number of parties will be invited to participate in a second phase to conclude as soon as practicable thereafter,” the firm said.

Made.com added it would make bidders aware that funding of around £45 million to £70 million would be needed over the next 18 months to operate as a standalone public company.

It has previously said it was weighing up an investor cash call to raise cash to boost its balance sheet in the face of trading woes.

Made.com also revealed last month that it was looking at potential job cuts as it put itself on the sale block after being hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.

It followed reports by the Financial Times that the business could axe up to 35% of its workforce.

Made.com employs around 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

The group has hired advisers from PwC to help with the sale process, which comes after a tough 16 months since Made floated on the stock market in London.

The group recently also withdrew its trading guidance for the current financial year as it blamed a decline in discretionary consumer spending stemming from soaring inflation and weaker consumer confidence.

It said this increased the need to sell products at a discount after a build-up of stock, which hit profit margins.

It also blamed recent troubles on disruption in its supply chains, which has caused “reduced reliability and increased costs”, according to the group.

