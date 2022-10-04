Global stock markets rally on global optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Global stock markets rally on global optimism

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 5.24pm
Shares in London’s FTSE 100 soared on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.

The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.

The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.

The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.

“The pound has continued its upward trajectory as concerns ease as gilt markets continue to cool,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While markets appear to have reacted positively to the Chancellor’s 45p tax rate U-turn, today has seen (Kwasi) Kwarteng flip-flop once again by returning to his original stance that the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecast will only come in late November.

“While the pound has gained ground against the dollar, this is largely a reflection of a wider improvement in risk sentiment.”

The FTSE rose on the day, but it performed worse than its European neighbours.

In France the Cac 40 closed up 4.2% while Germany’s Dax index rose 3.8%.

In New York the S&P 500 was trading up 2.8% and the Dow Jones was up 2.6% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

Shares in Greggs soared by more than a 10th on Tuesday as the business revealed that sales were soaring as customers looked for cheaper lunches.

The business said sales rose 15% over the last three months.

“I think people just want to seek good value,” chief executive Roisin Currie said.

“So if our customers are worried about the cost of living, and they are travelling, at work or out with friends and they are hungry, then they are coming to us for a good deal.”

Greggs has increased the price of its sausage rolls for the third time this year, to £1.15 – from £1 at the end of 2021.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, up 896p to 10,590p, Ocado, up 41.3p to 507p, Intermediate Capital Group, up 83.7p to 1,083.5p, IAG, up 7.4p to 101.06p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 63p to 922.6p.

The biggest fallers were Centrica, down 0.66p to 71.4p, SSE, down 13p to 1,560p, Aveva, down 12p to 3,167p, British Land, down 1p to 354.5p, and Segro, down 3p to 754p.

Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
