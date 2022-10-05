Tesco announces extra pay rise to help workers with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tesco announces extra pay rise to help workers with cost of living

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 8.12am Updated: October 5 2022, 8.53am
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)

Supermarket giant Tesco has been praised for giving an extra pay rise to its workers to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The company announced the second increase in hourly pay this year, and a doubling of a staff discount to support employees this Christmas.

From November 13, the basic hourly rate of pay in Tesco stores will increase by a further 20p to £10.30, and to £10.98 in London.

This means hourly rates at Tesco will have increased by nearly 8% this year, building on what the company said was already a record single-year investment in store workers’ pay.

Tesco will also be doubling its Colleague Clubcard discount to 20% during the key Christmas shopping period from December 13-19.

The shopworkers’ union Usdaw welcomed the announcement, saying the business has also committed to bring next year’s pay negotiations forward to the Spring of 2023.

Usdaw said that, with pay negotiations now due to take place in January 2023, Tesco employees should also see a third uplift in pay within the 12 months since the last set of pay negotiations.

National officer Daniel Adams said: “As the cost-of-living crisis has deepened, Usdaw has continued to engage with Tesco on what can be done to support employees through this incredibly difficult time.

“Securing additional investment outside of the normal pay cycle is unprecedented within the business and we welcome the fact that the company has engaged positively with the union and recognised the need to respond.

“We also very much welcome the agreement to bring forward the 2023 pay review so that any investment secured through these talks will be paid sooner to the employees who need it the most.

“While the additional investment from the business is welcome, without further, wider interventions from the Government many workers who not so long ago were being hailed as heroes in the midst of the pandemic are facing economic catastrophe.

“Usdaw is campaigning for urgent Government action on the cost-of-living crisis and will continue to engage with employers to secure urgent assistance to tackle the hardship that many of our members are facing.”

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said: “We know our colleagues are experiencing the same pressures as our customers.”

He added that the measures taken so far – raising pay twice, increasing free meals in canteens and hiking staff Clubcard discounts – have been done to “try to make sure our colleagues don’t have to go to food banks”.

He remained tight-lipped about any further pay reviews or if they will become more frequent, adding: “We’re really committed to looking after our colleagues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Brittany Ferries on pay and conditions
Ferry company calls for ‘refocused’ attention on pay and conditions
Staff costs have increased in recent months (Peter Byrne/PA)
Service sector breaks from 18 months of growth, survey suggests
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
An ‘everything app’ and free speech issues: How would Elon Musk’s Twitter work?
(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
The Government is being urged to take urgent steps to help resolve the rail dispute (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fresh travel misery for rail passengers
(Topps Tiles/PA)
Topps Tiles hails another year of record sales after pandemic DIY boom
Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Tesco warns over full-year trading pressures as shoppers ‘watch every penny’
Scott Timber has seen sales and profits soar despite concerns with the market.
Sales stack up for Fife pallet company after return to pre-Covid trading
Many young people say not having the money to take part in activities is having a negative impact on how lonely they feel, research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Lack of money fuelling loneliness among young people, study suggests

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world’s best wedding hotel for the third time
3
Plans for new Fife waterpark
Plans announced for new Fife waterpark with canoeing and paddle boarding
4
The venture may be set up on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street, Aberfeldy. Image: Google.
Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop
5
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Melker Hallberg and Ryan McGowan are an old school midfield duo for St Johnstone…
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
8
Fly-tipping at Baldovie recycling centre.
Five fines handed out for fly-tipping outside recycling centres during Dundee bin strikes
9
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
10
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow

More from The Courier

There are a number of spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween. Image: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Dundee this Halloween
composite image shows the Stone of Destiny, an artist impression of the redeveloped Perth Concert Hall and Ian Hamilton.
COURIER OPINION: Ian Hamilton's legacy will live on in Perth when the Stone of…
Christopher Gourdie.
Fife drink-driver jailed after 'horrific' ninth road offence
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads
A917 near to Elie, Fife. Image: Google Street View.
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Fife crash

Editor's Picks