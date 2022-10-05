Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time since 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time since 2008

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 2.46pm
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has breached 6% for the first time since 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has breached 6% for the first time since 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has breached 6% for the first time since 2008.

The last time the average two-year fixed-rate home loan was 6% or more was in November 2008, when it was 6.31%, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

Across all deposit sizes, a typical two-year fix stood at 6.07% on Wednesday, creeping up from 5.97% on Tuesday.

Average five-year fixed-rate mortgages are hovering just below the 6% mark, at 5.97%.

The last time the average five-year fixed-rate home loan was 6% or more was in February 2010 at 6.00%.

In December last year, the average two-year fix was 2.34%. Based on someone having a £200,000 mortgage paid back over 25 years, their average monthly payments at that rate could have been £881.20, Moneyfacts calculated.

But based on current average rates, they could face paying £1,297.17 per month – a difference of nearly £416 or nearly £5,000 per year.

The choice of mortgages is gradually improving after many lenders pulled deals from sale last week, with 2,371 products available on Wednesday, up from 2,358 on Tuesday.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Borrowers may well be concerned about the rise to fixed mortgage rates but it’s essential they seek advice to assess the deals that are available to them right now.

“The drop in product availability may be worrying but many lenders have been vocal to stress their withdrawals are temporary amid interest rate uncertainties.

“Fixing for longer may seem more appealing, particularly as both the average two- and five-year fixed rates rise to levels not seen in over a decade.

“Consumers must carefully consider whether now is the right time to buy a home or to wait and see how things change in the coming weeks.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “This is not the kind of growth Britons want to see.”

Lending giant Halifax updated its rates on Wednesday, reflecting the recent increase in mortgage pricing.

A Halifax spokesman said: “The new rates reflect the continued increase in mortgage market pricing over recent weeks.”

The new rates from Halifax include a two-year fixed-rate up to 75% LTV at 5.84% and five-year fix up to 75% LTV at 5.44%.

Meanwhile, data researchers Moody’s said on Wednesday: “The likelihood of a decline in European home prices continues to increase as inflation and interest rates surge and economic growth slows.”

