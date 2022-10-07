Government not advising people to reduce energy use, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government not advising people to reduce energy use, says minister

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.19pm
Climate minister Graham Stuart said the Government is likely to encourage ways to reduce peak-time energy demand (PA)
Climate minister Graham Stuart said the Government is likely to encourage ways to reduce peak-time energy demand (PA)

The Government is not telling people to reduce overall energy consumption, a minister has said, but he refused to rule out rationing.

Climate minister Graham Stuart said rather than looking at reducing overall use, the Government is supporting the energy regulator to devise solutions to provide incentives for businesses and consumers to potentially cut peak-time energy demand if needed.

During a series of broadcast interviews on Friday, he said the UK’s energy security is “pretty strong”, and he noted National Grid said blackouts this winter are an “unlikely” scenario.

Mr Stuart also said he does not recognise a report in The Times which claimed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg signed off on a £15 million public information campaign about using less energy this winter only for the plan to be ruled out by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I don’t recognise that. We are in an iterative process of policy development and ideas, and we come to a conclusion,” Mr Stuart told Sky News.

“The idea there was some highly developed campaign… passionately devoted to and Number 10 nixed it, I don’t recognise that.”

On Thursday, the National Grid Electricity System Operator said households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure the grid does not collapse. But it described such a scenario as “unlikely”.

But Mr Stuart did not rule out the need for energy rationing this winter when pressed on LBC.

Ms Truss was asked in August during her Tory leadership campaign whether she could rule out energy rationing, and she replied: “I do rule that out.”

When asked if he would make the same commitment today, Mr Stuart said: “The National Grid, we get to do it independently, and they do their assessment. They’ve said it’s very unlikely.”

Asked again, he said “it’s impossible to…”, before being interrupted and pressed over whether the Government’s position is a U-turn on Ms Truss’s pledge during her leadership campaign.

Mr Stuart said: “We are not planning to have that. It is not our intention to have it and we are doing everything possible to mean that it should not happen.”

Pressed over the apparent change in rhetoric on the issue, Mr Stuart said: “Events move on, as you well know. We’ve seen all sorts of threats to our energy security.”

But the climate minister insisted that due to the nature of the energy system the Government’s message is not to reduce overall consumption.

“We are not sending that out as a message,” he told BBC Breakfast, while acknowledging “all of us have bills, of course, and the bills have gone up”.

He told Sky news: “The last thing you want to do is tell someone, you know, switch things off for the national need when it makes no difference to the national security position.

“In other countries it’s more about reducing overall energy use. For us, it’s not so much about that, it’s about reducing the demand at time of peak,” he added, when speaking to LBC.

“We’ve worked with Ofgem and National Grid and others to make sure we’ve got the maximum flex we can, in the very unlikely scenario there was a supply shortage.

“For us it’s all about the peak. It’s about meeting these peaks rather than the kind of overall usage in terms of security of supply. And likewise using the smart meter technology that’s been installed in many homes to allow people to, again voluntarily, reduce their usage and get rewarded for doing so.

“Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it.

“We’re also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we’re not a nanny-state Government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Midwives are to be balloted on strike action (PA)
Midwives to be balloted on strike action
A piper walks the platform alongside the Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train as it arrives in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Burnham praises Government for ‘putting Avanti West Coast on notice’
Average fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, pushing up costs for borrowers (David Cheskin/PA)
Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves
King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Minister suggests the King can decide to attend Cop27 if he wishes
Superdry said that it expects to make £10 million to £20 million in adjusted pre-tax profit during the current financial year (Ian West/PA)
Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit
Only around two-fifths of households across Britain are on track for at least a moderate income in retirement, according to Hargreaves Lansdown (Rui Vieira/PA)
Two in five households ‘on track for a moderate income in retirement’

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Climate minister Graham Stuart said the Government is likely to encourage ways to reduce peak-time energy demand (PA)
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
Cupar Swimming Club is one of the best in Scotland
Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts

Editor's Picks