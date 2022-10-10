Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6%

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.42pm Updated: October 10 2022, 1.20pm
There were 2,905 deals on the market on Monday, up from 2,533 on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
There were 2,905 deals on the market on Monday, up from 2,533 on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb above 6%, according to analysis.

Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market on Monday had a rate of 6.31%, Moneyfacts.co.uk found.

The average five-year fixed rate was 6.19%.

Two-year fixed rates breached 6% last week for the first time since 2008.

Five-year fixed mortgage rates hit 6% last week for the first time since 2010.

The choice of residential mortgage products is gradually improving, after many deals disappeared as lenders reacted to the market volatility stemming from the mini-budget.

There were 2,905 deals on the market on Monday, up from 2,533 on Friday.

However, there are still around 1,000 fewer mortgage products to choose from than there were on the day of the mini-budget, when the total was 3,961.

Many deals disappeared from the market amid the fallout from the recent mini-budget.

Bank of England base rate hikes in recent months, amid soaring inflation, have also had an impact.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

The base rate is expected to rise further.

Last week Moneyfacts calculated that, based on Thursday’s rates, someone with a £200,000 mortgage paying it back over 25 years could end up paying around £5,000 per year more for a two-year fixed-rate deal than they would have done last December.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Mortgage interest rates are continuing to rise, so borrowers comparing fixed deals would be wise to seek advice to see what options are available to them.

“Mortgage products are starting to return after lenders temporarily withdrew deals amid interest rate uncertainty, but there is still much more room for improvement compared to the level of choice seen before the mini-budget.

“Consumers must carefully consider whether now is the right time to buy a home or remortgage, or to wait and see how things change in the coming weeks.”

As well as facing rising costs, rising mortgage rates could also make it harder for borrowers to pass lenders’ affordability checks, narrowing the options available to them.

Speaking earlier on Monday on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, consumer champion Martin Lewis, who was answering viewers’ questions, called for the creation of a “mortgage emergency plan”.

He said: “If you’re watching, regulator, Bank of England, Government, you need a mortgage emergency plan now, or there’s a ticking timebomb, that’s my opinion.”

