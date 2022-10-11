Two and five-year fixed mortgage rates at highest average levels since 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two and five-year fixed mortgage rates at highest average levels since 2008

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 11.19am
The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates available are at their highest levels since 2008, pushing up costs for borrowers, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (PA)
The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates available are at their highest levels since 2008, pushing up costs for borrowers, according to analysis.

Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed mortgage on the market on Tuesday had a rate of 6.43%, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

The average five-year fixed-rate also climbed higher, to 6.29%.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is at its highest level since August 2008, Moneyfacts said.

The average five-year fixed-rate is at its highest level since November 2008.

Average two and five-year fixed rates breached 6% last week and have continued to climb as lenders price their deals higher amid the economic fallout from the mini-budget.

Bank of England base rate rises, amid high inflation, have also been putting an upwards pressure on borrowing costs.

Last week, Moneyfacts calculated that, based on Thursday’s rates, someone with a £200,000 mortgage paying it back over 25 years could end up paying around £5,000 per year more for a two-year fixed-rate deal than they would have last December.

The choice of mortgage products continues to widen, although it remains significantly lower than on the day of the mini-budget, when 3,961 products were available.

Some 2,931 mortgage products were available on Tuesday, Moneyfacts said, up from 2,905 on Monday.

