Energy crisis could lead to more people making hazardous choices, insurer warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy crisis could lead to more people making hazardous choices, insurer warns

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 12.03am
People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices this winter about how they heat and light their home as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning (PA)
People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices this winter about how they heat and light their home as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning (PA)

People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices about how they heat and light their home this winter as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning.

One in seven (13%) people could light candles to keep energy bills down this winter, according to research by Zurich UK.

Fires caused by candles can leave homeowners facing average repair bills of £18,000, the insurer said.

Claims that were dealt with by Zurich last year included a £140,000 blaze from a candle that was left unattended.

In another recent incident, a Zurich customer escaped unharmed when her duvet caught fire on an electric heater, causing £200,000 of damage.

Paul Redington, a property claims expert at Zurich UK, said: “The energy crisis is forcing people to make tough – and potentially more hazardous – choices over how they heat and light their home.”

He added: “Accidental blazes could climb higher this winter as households use candles to keep energy bills down or cope with potential blackouts.

“Whether people are using candles out of choice or necessity, we want to ensure they are aware of the potential dangers and keep themselves safe.

“Candles can burn out of control in seconds with devastating consequences.

“Homeowners should always keep candles in secure holders, blow them out before leaving a room and ensure naked flames are well away from soft furnishings such as curtains and duvets.”

The energy price guarantee limits the unit cost of electricity and gas so a typical household in Britain will pay an average of around £2,500 a year on their energy bill.

POLITICS CostofLiving
(PA Graphics)

The guarantee is not an overall bill cap so some households could pay more, possibly depending on factors such as how well insulated their home is, how big it is and how many people live there.

Under the energy bills support scheme, households are receiving a £400 non-repayable discount.

The UK Government is planning for blackouts but said they are extremely unlikely.

According to Zurich’s study, women are more likely than men to switch off the lights in favour of candles this winter.

The cities where people were particularly likely to say they would light candles were Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.

Zurich also found that some people would use an open fire to heat a room this winter.

Mr Redington added: “With energy costs threatening to overwhelm household budgets, some people might shut off their central heating and use log fires or portable heaters to warm a single room in their home.

“If people do use these appliances, check they are in good condition and position them away from combustible items. If lighting an open fire, ensure the chimney has been properly swept and is protected by a fireguard.”

Research by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK was carried out for Zurich in September.

Here are some safety tips from Zurich for dealing with candles:

1. Never leave lit candles unattended and always put them out when you leave the room – even for a moment.

2. Place candles carefully on a stable surface, out of the reach of pets and children.

3. Keep candles away from flammable objects such as curtains, furniture, bedding and books.

4. Do not move candles once they are lit and do not leave them near open windows.

5. Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare.

6. Put candles out with a spoon – sparks can fly if you blow them out.

7. Fit a smoke alarm and test it now and weekly.

8. If there is a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

An APL ship docked at the DP World Southampton Container Terminal. A Commons committee chair has said repeated delays to implementing a new import regime continue to impact British businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Consumers at risk due to post-Brexit regulatory system, Commons committee warns
Homeowner anxiety about house values has cancelled out any reassurance from the Government’s freeze on energy bills to drag down consumer confidence for another month, a survey suggests (PA)
House price anxiety drags down consumer confidence – survey
Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
The FTSE 100 took a further hit on Tuesday (John Walton/ PA)
Sterling strengthens but London markets take fresh blow
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’
Seagreen offshore wind farm.
Seagreen: Angus wind farm wins permission to increase capacity
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF
Boris Johnson makes his farewell speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices this winter about how they heat and light their home as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices this winter about how they heat and light their home as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks