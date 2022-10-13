Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 1.02pm
The RMT said its train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 (WCML/PA)
The RMT said its train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 (WCML/PA)

Fresh strikes have been announced in the rail industry as industrial unrest continues to spread in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 in a row over rosters.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti are one of the worst operators we have ever tried to negotiate with.

“They have treated our members appallingly and this strike action is the culmination of months of neglect and a strong response to the arrogance bosses have shown.

“Avanti should never have been given any extension to their franchise contract for all the chaos they have caused passengers, and their contempt of their staff is part and parcel of their disastrous approach.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT’s decision to go on strike in the coming weeks which we think is premature.

“This is completely unfair on our customers who will again bear the brunt of more unnecessary disruption to their plans.

“We would urge the RMT to reconsider this course of action and work with us to resolve this dispute.”

It is understood that rosters were introduced earlier this year to help improve the resilience of Avanti’s services and further consultation is taking place about December’s rosters.

The row is separate from disputes over pay, jobs and conditions across the railway industry which has led to a series of strikes this year.

