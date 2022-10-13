FTSE 100 recovers ground amid mini-budget U-turn speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 recovers ground amid mini-budget U-turn speculation

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 5.30pm Updated: October 13 2022, 5.38pm
It has been a rollercoaster session for the FTSE 100 which hit its lowest point in 19 months on Thursday (Tim Goode/ PA)
It has been a rollercoaster session for the FTSE 100 which hit its lowest point in 19 months on Thursday (Tim Goode/ PA)

It has been a rollercoaster session for the FTSE 100 which hit its lowest point in 19 months on Thursday.

The city’s top index plunged after new data revealed the US inflation rate surpassed market expectations in August.

It dropped to a low of 6,708 in early afternoon, beating the most recent low in March, around the time that Russia invaded Ukraine.

By the end of the day, it had clawed back some of its earlier losses, despite the Chancellor shutting down speculation that he could U-turn on his controversial fiscal policies.

It closed 24.12 points higher, or 0.35%, at 6,850.27.

There had been a fresh wave of speculation that the Government could scrap major parts of its tax-cutting fiscal plan including raising corporation tax, after it first prompted turmoil in the financial markets.

But Kwasi Kwarteng stood firm and said he was “totally focused” on delivering the mini-budget.

The FTSE was pulled up by a stronger performance for the banks and housebuilders after bond yields eased – meaning that the interest on Government loans has gone down – on the penultimate day of the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Hopes of a rebound in stocks have been dashed again as US inflation came in above forecasts. And once more, the ‘core’ figure excluding food and energy has risen above estimates.

“Meanwhile the UK Government’s torrid time goes on.

“It looks like the market is pricing in a rising probability that a major U-turn (and even potentially several U-turns) are likely, improving the UK’s fiscal outlook while simultaneously leaving the new Prime Minister and her Chancellor looking like they are unable to control events.”

The pound rallied more than 2.2% against the dollar, hitting 1.1343 dollars when European markets closed.

Sterling also strengthened against the euro and was up around 1.48% to 1.1604.

European markets closed in the green, with the German Dax up 1.51% and the French Cac 1.14% higher.

US markets were also making early gains despite the worse-than-expected inflation reading. The S&P 500 was up by 1.53% at Dow Jones was 1.72% higher.

In company news, betting giant Entain told investors that its net gaming revenues were up 2% over the past three months as it eyed up boosted sales from the upcoming football World Cup.

The Ladbrokes and Coral owner saw its share price move up by more than 4% after reporting a record level of active customers during the third quarter.

Budget airline easyJet revealed that it expects to narrow its full-year losses after swinging to a profit of between £470 million and £490 million over the latest quarter.

It reassured investors that demand for flights was resilient and that people are hunting for lower-cost holidays as incomes are squeezed.

Its share price was up by 2.67% at close.

Meanwhile, recruitment firm Hays warned investors over a hiring slowdown as it said economic uncertainty was impacting activity in the UK and the US.

It came a day after a similar alarm was sounded by rival PageGroup which also pointed to waning confidence among businesses recruiting across most of its markets worldwide.

But Hays said it had a record performance in its first quarter and its share price was up by 3.78%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 42.7p to 435.8p, International Consolidated Airlines Group, up 8.04p to 108.8p, NatWest Group, up 16.3p to 228.7p, Lloyds Banking Group, up 2.68p to 41.77p, and Legal & General Group, up 13.2p to 217.3p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 31p to 728.2p, Halma, down 65p to 2,015p, Endeavour Mining, down 46p to 1,481p, Relx, down 63p to 2,157p, and Croda International, down 180p to 6,362p.

