Asos to reveal sales impact from tightened household budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asos to reveal sales impact from tightened household budgets

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.04pm
(Tim Goode/PA)
(Tim Goode/PA)

Asos will reveal to investors next week how much its sales have been impacted by tightened customers budgets amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The group is among online retailers to have seen recent strong growth ebb away in 2022 as rampant inflation has caused many shoppers to reassess their spending.

Rivals including Next and Boohoo have cut their trading guidance in recent weeks as a result of waning confidence.

Early last month, Asos also cautioned over profitability after sales fell below expectations in August amid clear signs customers were tightening their belts.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 15, 2021
Asos snapped up the Topshop brand in 2021 when Arcadia tumbled into administration (Mike Egerton/PA)

Investors will be hoping for a resilient outlook from the fashion firm on Wednesday when it unveils its full-year results.

Asos, which owns brands including Topshop, is expected to report adjusted pre-tax profits close to £20 million for the year to August 31.

Last month, the group said it was witnessing “the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping” after a positive summer.

Rival Next highlighted earlier this month that its own performance rebounded somewhat in September amid back-to-school sales, and Asos shareholders will be hoping for a similar story.

Nevertheless, analysts have highlighted that the current economic backdrop continues to pose an uncertain outlook for Asos.

“It’s difficult to imagine that trend reversed given the macro environment has only deteriorated since then,” said Laura Hoy, ESG and equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“That doesn’t bode well for the group given return rates were also on the rise.

“It would be good to get an update on how the group’s dealing with the excess stock that comes along with elevated returns—to much discounting could damage brand power and set the tone for margin erosion in the longer-term.”

The e-commerce group is also expected to post total sales growth of 2.8% for the latest financial year, with analysts predicting that this will accelerate next year as it rebounds from the post-pandemic cool-down in online transactions by customers returning to high streets.

New chief executive officer Jose Antonio Ramos will have a significant challenge to spark significant growth given the economic climate, particularly amid continued rises in costs.

Shareholders will be hoping the group can highlight success in securing cost efficiencies in recent months while there have also been signs of easing cost pressures on freight and elsewhere in global supply chains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A man squatting down in a field surrounded by three alpacas
These adorable alpacas are a Fife family's retirement plan
Prime Minister Liz Truss is bidding to rescue her premiership, after another extraordinary day in Westminster (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss fighting to stay in power after day of chaos in Westminster
The Resolution Foundation predicts Britain is set for a £26 billion mortgage hike (Joe Giddens/PA)
Britain is on track for a £26bn mortgage hike, think tank predicts
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)
New chancellor will be ‘chief executive’ in Government, says ally
Investors were reasonably happy about Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack after just 38 days as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/ PA)
FTSE 100 rises but tax policy reversal a ‘sticking plaster’ on market turmoil
The Bank of England was forced to step in to help prop up pension funds after the Chancellor spooked investors. (John Walton/PA)
Three weeks of market chaos that toppled the chancellor
Liz Truss confirmed the changes during a press briefing in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss sacrifices Kwarteng to save her premiership as she ditches tax pledge
The choice of mortgage deals had contracted sharply following the mini-budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mortgage lenders ‘should feel confidence to put more products on the market’
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)
Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a hike in corporation tax (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
(Tim Goode/PA)
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

Editor's Picks

Most Commented