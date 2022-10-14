FTSE 100 rises but tax policy reversal a ‘sticking plaster’ on market turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 rises but tax policy reversal a ‘sticking plaster’ on market turmoil

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.47pm
Investors were reasonably happy about Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack after just 38 days as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/ PA)
Investors were reasonably happy about Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack after just 38 days as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/ PA)

London markets have closed in the green after an extraordinarily turbulent week that ended with the Chancellor ousted and the Prime Minister reversing a key policy in their fiscal plan.

It has been a difficult week for the FTSE 100 which closed at an 18-month low on Wednesday that shaved off 0.9% of the index’s value.

But it seems investors were reasonably happy about Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack after just 38 days as Chancellor, during which time mortgage rates soared and the pound plummeted.

The FTSE 100 ended the session 0.12% higher, or 8.52 points, at 6,858.79.

Meanwhile, the pound and UK Government bonds came back under pressure despite the Prime Minister’s U-turn on corporation tax rises, which will see the Government raise more than £18 billion a year.

Sterling went up in value earlier on Friday after the Chancellor’s exit was confirmed but fell back after Liz Truss’s press briefing – suggesting that investors think that reinstating the corporation tax rise will not go far enough to claw back extensive Government debt.

The pound was down 1% against the dollar at 1.1211 at close. It was also down 0.66% against the euro at 1.1509.

Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Markets were terrified that the ‘mini-budget’ was unfunded and fiscally irresponsible.

“The new regime was untried and seemingly unwilling to follow the accepted playbook for updating, in this case upending, fiscal policy.

“The writing was on the wall when markets surged in anticipatory delight on the news that another post-budget U-turn was imminent and moves on corporation tax have gone a long way to bolstering sentiment today.

“But it is a sticking plaster that’s already curling at the edges.”

It has been a choppy session for markets elsewhere in Europe but the top indices also closed in the green. The German Dax was up by 0.93% and the French Cac was 1.18% higher.

Sentiment was not so good in the US and the S&P 500 was down 1.7% when European markets closed, while Dow Jones had dropped 0.86%.

Mondi
Mondi revealed its earnings more than doubled over the third quarter (Igor Golovnov/Alamy/PA)

In company news, hospitality chain Loungers told shareholders that it was planning to open 19 more sites over the rest of the financial year, adding to the 206 venues that it currently has in its estate.

The firm, which owns chains Cosy Club and Lounge, hailed a strong performance of its new venues. Its share price moved up by nearly 1% on Friday.

FTSE 100-listed packaging and paper firm Mondi echoed the optimistic sentiment and revealed its earnings more than doubled over the third quarter.

The global firm said that higher average selling prices of its products had more than offset cost inflation of key materials including wood.

Its share price was up by 2%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 21p to 456.8p, Segro, up 27.6p to 739.4p, Unite Group, up 23.5p to 829.5p, Rentokil Initial, up 13.3p to 500.2p, and United Utilities Group, up 20.8p to 854.4.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Harbour Energy, down 21.1p to 399.1p, Fresnillo, down 26p to 702.2p, BAE Systems, down 28.8p to 790.8p, Rio Tinto, down 126.5p to 4,751.5p, and Prudential, down 20.6p to 872.2p.

